SOUTHWEST HARBOR—All are welcome on Tuesday, June 23 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library for Catherine Schmitt’s “Inspired by Trees: The Revolutionary Nature of Mount Desert Island Forests.” This MDI Historical Society co-hosted program is in-person with online viewing. Register to attend.

Parts of Mount Desert Island have been continuously forested for thousands of years, reflecting the unique landscape and millennia of human relations. From Wabanaki caretakers to the European explorers, investors, and colonists who sought to make the forest their own, the history of people here is intertwined with the trees. The pursuit of white pine that inspired the American Revolution reached the shores of Frenchman Bay, while hills of oak and pitch pine helped fuel the emerging economy of a nation. As the island’s conifers filled sluiceways, tanneries, and sawmills, concern for the fate of the forest inspired another revolutionary idea, of people coming together and making decisions about the future of the landscape, preserving the forests that today remain vital to the pursuit of democracy.

Catherine Schmitt is the author of Trees of Acadia: The Past, Present & Future of Park Forests, published in Spring 2026 from Down East Books, and a science communication specialist with Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park. She has contributed to the MDI Historical Society’s history journal, Chebacco, for over a decade including this year’s piece On Western Mountain.

Register to attend in-person or online https://tinyurl.com/ku5tufeb. For assistance, call 244-7065, or email programs@swhplibrary.org.

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