BAR HARBOR—Officers of the committee will be available to answer questions from prospective applicants Tuesday, 7/21 from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. in the municipal building auditorium.

The Warrant Committee will appoint two new members to temporarily fill vacancies created by resignations from the committee. Under the Town Charter, the committee appoints qualified residents to serve until new members are elected next June. Anyone interested in serving should complete the below application:

Applications are due to the Town Clerk’s office 5 p.m. Monday, July 27.

Contact 288-4098 with any questions.

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