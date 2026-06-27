Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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lin•
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Why doesn't the Trump administration want the public to know of deaths and injuries in our national parks? Because the facts might reflect badly on administration policies. An increase of such incidents might be connected with the Trump administration defunding park services, decimating park staffing, and diverting park funds to Trump vanity projects.

This blackout of park data, follows the long term Republican policy of blocking the NIH and other agencies from collecting data on gun injuries and deaths, because the facts would reflect badly on Republican opposition to gun safety legislation.

Authoritarian regimes do not merely refute and deny facts. They erase the actual facts and replace them with alternatives with no factual basis.

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