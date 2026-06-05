

NORTHEAST HARBOR — On Wednesday, June 17, at 5:30 pm the Northeast Harbor Library will host a free talk with authors Philip and William Taubman about their new book McNamara at War: A New History.



With this publication, former New York Times Washington bureau chief Philip Taubman and Pulitzer Prize–winning author William Taubman deliver a captivating and authoritative psychological portrait of Robert S. McNamara. Informed by newly discovered diaries, letters, and interviews with those closest to him, the authors uncover an emotionally tortured man—a man who mastered everything in life, until the Vietnam War mastered him.



McNamara at War won the 2026 New York Historical Society's Zalaznick Book Prize in American History, which recognizes the best book of the year in the field of American history or biography. “McNamara at War offers fascinating insights into the life of a complicated man whose actions altered the trajectory of millions of people’s lives, both here in the US and around the globe,” said Dr. Louise Mirrer, president and CEO of The New York Historical Society. “Philip and William Taubman have done tremendous work in creating a nuanced and complex portrait.”



Register at nehlibrary.org/events or by calling 207-276-3333. This event will be held in person, with a virtual attendance option.

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