Bank swallow photo courtesy of Brock and Sherri Fenton

As spring turns to summer, swifts and swallows are busy raising young across Maine. These remarkable birds spend much of their lives on the wing, catching insects in flight and providing valuable ecological benefits. Unfortunately, these aerial insectivores are experiencing some of the steepest population declines of any bird group in North America, and we need your help to better understand where they are nesting.

Maine Nest Quest is a new community science project focused on mapping nesting swifts and swallows across the state. The project focuses on six species:

Bank Swallow

Cliff Swallow

Barn Swallow

Tree Swallow

Northern Rough-winged Swallow

Chimney Swift

Of particular concern are bank swallows and cliff swallows, both listed as State Threatened in Maine. Recent findings from the Maine Bird Atlas revealed that these species have disappeared from nearly half of their historic ranges in the state.

While biologists understand the types of habitats these birds use, many nesting colonies remain undocumented. Knowing where successful nesting occurs is essential for tracking populations, protecting important habitat, and guiding future conservation efforts.

Learn More

Cliff swallow photo courtesy of Linda Merry

Every Observation Counts

Whether you’re a birder, angler, paddler, hiker, landowner, or simply enjoy time outdoors, you can help.

If you spot a nesting colony, take a few minutes to submit an observation through the Maine Nest Quest form. Photos are not required but are encouraged when they can be taken without disturbing birds.

Reports include a few simple details: location, date, species (if known), nesting activity, and number and condition of nests.

No experience is needed—an observation near home can be just as valuable as one made in the field.

Get Involved

Cliff swallow photo courtesy of Linda Merry

Ways to Participate

Observe: Check around your home, camp, or workplace.

Explore: Add Maine Nest Quest to your next outdoor trip.

Discover: Look for colonies in suitable habitat during intentional searches.

If you use eBird, continue reporting there as well. Maine Nest Quest adds more detailed information that helps biologists track nesting sites and guide conservation work.

Together, these observations help map where Maine’s swifts and swallows are nesting and support long-term conservation of these aerial insectivores.

Report a Nest or Colony

More information