Our free webinar, Is My Water Safe to Drink? - Common Questions about Private Wells is scheduled for next month! There’s still time to get registered and submit your questions in advance.

In this free training, your drinking water well doesn’t have to be a mystery. In this free 120-minute webinar training hosted by The Private Well Class you’ll learn the answers to common questions, such as:

How do I get my well water tested?

What do I need to do to take care of my well?

Is my well susceptible to contamination?

As always, we’ll begin with a short presentation covering the most common questions, followed by plenty of time for additional Q&A. Here are the details:

Is My Water Safe to Drink? - Common Questions about Private Wells

August 12, 2026, from 1:00-3:00 PM CT

This webinar has been preapproved through NEHA and IL LEHP for up to 2.0 continuing education contact hours.

Share

Leave a comment