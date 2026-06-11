BAR HARBOR — Island Housing Trust (IHT) is pleased to announce new leadership for its Board of Directors, marking an exciting new chapter as the organization continues its work to address the critical need for year-round workforce housing on Mount Desert Island (MDI).

At its May board meeting, longtime Board President Deedie Bouscaren passed the leadership reins to newly elected Board President Jim Green. Bouscaren, who has served as a passionate advocate for Island Housing Trust for more than 10 years, has played an instrumental role in guiding the organization through a period of significant growth and impact.

While stepping aside from her role as Board President, Bouscaren will remain actively involved with the organization as a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Development Committee.

“It has been a privilege to serve as Board President and to work alongside such enthusiastic and dedicated volunteers. I am proud of what IHT has accomplished and excited about the organization’s future as we continue creating opportunities for the people who make our island communities strong.”

Green, who joined the board two years ago, has embraced IHT’s mission with enthusiasm and commitment. During his tenure, he has been actively involved in helping shape the organization’s future through an intensive strategic planning process that will guide Island Housing Trust’s work for years to come.

“Our strategic plan provides a roadmap for addressing one of the most pressing challenges facing our island communities, the lack of year-round housing attainable for local workers and families,” said Green.

The need for workforce housing impacts every corner of MDI. Teachers, healthcare workers, first responders, public servants, small business owners, park employees, and countless others form the fabric of the island’s communities. Ensuring they can continue to live and work here is essential to maintain strong, vibrant, and sustainable year-round towns.

Joining Green in board leadership is Daniel McKay, who was elected Vice President. McKay has served on the board for two years and is an active member of the Finance and Governance Committees. Kendra Rand, an Island Housing Trust homeowner for 11 years, will continue her role as Secretary while also contributing her perspective and experience through the Engagement Committee.

Mary McCall has been elected Treasurer and will serve as Chair of the Finance Committee. A board member since 2023, McCall will collaborate closely with Executive Director Sherry Billings and Business Manager Jaime Torres to oversee the organization’s financial operations.

Island Housing Trust also extends its sincere gratitude to three board members whose service is concluding this year.

Joanne Harris, a dedicated supporter since 2011, has been a cornerstone of Island Housing Trust. As she concludes her service on the board, we celebrate her years of leadership, including her time as board president, service on numerous committees, and most recently, her work on the Executive Director Search Committee, all of which have been invaluable to IHT’s growth and success.

Sandy Johnson will also conclude her board service after six years of dedicated leadership. As Finance Committee Chair, she provided thoughtful leadership and guidance as the organization managed an increasingly complex and impactful portfolio of housing initiatives.

Jason Briggs is stepping down after 6 years of service. His contributions to the Development Committee helped strengthen IHT’s fundraising efforts and donor engagement.

While stepping off the Board of Directors, both Joanne and Sandy will remain connected to the organization through Island Housing Trust’s Advisory Council.

The organization is also pleased to welcome three new members to its Board of Directors:

● Nick Shaw, a local financial advisor with deep roots on MDI, brings strong knowledge of the region’s economic landscape.

● Nick Copadis, a residential lending manager with Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, brings over 15 years of expertise in the field.

● Tony Mazlish, seasoned business leader with expertise in finance, marketing, and organizational growth

Together, these new board members bring valuable experience, diverse perspectives, and a shared commitment to addressing the island’s housing challenges. Their leadership will be instrumental as Island Housing Trust implements its strategic plan and expands its efforts to create housing opportunities for the people who make MDI thrive.

“We are deeply grateful to our current and former board members for their dedication, leadership, and service,” said Billings. “The work ahead is significant, but with this talented group of volunteers guiding the organization, we are well-positioned to continue making room for the people we rely on.”

Island Housing Trust looks forward to sharing more about its strategic direction and future initiatives throughout the summer.

For more information about Island Housing Trust, its mission, and current projects, visit www.islandhousingtrust.org.

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