BAR HARBOR—The Fourth of July celebrations filled the streets, fields, parks, and an occasional front yard yesterday in Bar Harbor as clouds came and went and came again.

Each year, Bar Harbor hosts a day-long celebration, one day where neighbors go on their lawns to talk to each, to watch parades, to participate in them, to look to the skies over Frenchman Bay and instead of watching verbal fireworks and social media posts explode, watch something more beautiful. Locals and visitors. All the demographics. Together.

After the parade, a couple walking back put it in perspective.

“That’s a long parade,” the woman said.

“It is,” said the man next to her.

Her pace slowed a bit. The heat careened down. “It was wonderful though. So wonderful.”

“It was,” he agreed.

“This,” she said. “This is something we want always.”

“We do,” he said. “We do.”

The paused for a bit and then headed on their way again.

THE DAY

Here’s a quick lowdown of the festivities as they occurred.

BREAKFAST AND FIRECRACKER RUN

The pancake breakfast on the town’s ball fields begins well before its 6 a.m. start time even if you don’t include the planning and set up that began months before.

Breakfast began being served a half hour before the start of the MDI YMCA’s inaugural Firecracker 5k.

The sounds of bagpipes waft up to Ledgelawn and down School Street, mingling with the smells of pancakes and sausage coming from the adjacent pancake breakfast.

Over at the other field, Lisa Horsch Clark, of Friends of Acadia and past president of the Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club stands in a hot field that’s dry from days of a heat wave. Her red hat a beacon for volunteers.

Her wave and smile are massive as she welcomes old friends and makes new ones.

Behind her, fellow Rotarians continue on the decades-long tradition of feeding people on the fourth. Robert Rechholtz, Dean Read, Penny Read, Martha Abbott, Annette Higgins, Ron Wrobel, Dick and Barbara Fox, and so many other Rotarians have dedicated their holiday weekend to the event year after year.

THE PARADE

The parade began on Main Street and headed out and into downtown proper to packed sidewalks and streets. Chairs were set up for hours beforehand. One truck had an inflatable pool in the back.

Men in matching kilts stood in a side road, teasing each other as people take photos.

“If you’re going to take a photo, take a photo of the good looking one,” he teased.

“So you?”

“Of course me!”

Nearby some people made a beeline past cars and tourists for iced coffee.

“Bring me back ten!” a woman yelled.

“Candy!” one kid screamed as he captured a lollipop.

“This is amazing,” the boy next to him yelled. “Payday!”

In lawn chairs, sitting on curbs, in the backs of trucks and up on balconies, locals and visitors alike gathered along Main, Cottage, Eden, Mount Desert and Ledgelawn to witness a parade that featured emergency vehicles, local businesses, nonprofits, and camps.

The parade was organized by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce. The town painted one crosswalk red, white, and blue. New flags adorned utility poles along the route. Candy was passed and thrown. Bubbles blown. There was a water fight.

Like every Bar Harbor parade, there were people marching to support candidates, to support their causes. There were local kids and flags galore and an Army band. There was live singing, goofy stunts, athletic stunts, giant soccer balls, bikes, Anah Shriners, and so much more.

SEAFOOD FESTIVAL, CRAFT FAIR, MDI HEALTH AUXILIARY JEWELRY SALE

The Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club also hosted and organized the Seafood Festival.

The Fourth, organized by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, is a community effort and each event that comprises the day requires community members to participate, fund, volunteer, and enjoy. For Rotary’s events, the community continues to benefit long after the holiday.

Camp Beech Cliff and the MDI YMCA both hosted kid-friendly, family fun events as well.

The proceeds from the pancake breakfast and for the seafood festival later in the day all go to the Rotary club’s projects and also to donations to local organizations. Each year the club gives thousands to local nonprofits, helping support their missions while also supporting their own.

This year, calls for volunteers to help the small club pull off the massive event extended through the weekend. Ellsworth Rotarians and others came volunteering, manning sausage grills, flipping pancakes, setting up, cleaning tables, making coffee, even guarding the equipment overnight.

MUSIC, LUMBERJACKS, SANTA, AND CLAIMING SPACES

As the day progressed, Rotary broke down its event, bringing supplies back into the old Bangor-Hydro building.

Others staked claims on Agamont Park for fireworks or to listen to Lexi Young, who provided the music down at the parking lot. Others checked out the Shore Path, the bar, the town beach, and the Bar Harbor Town Band on the Village Green. Some stood in long, curving lines, for their turn to buy ice cream.

On the Village Green, Oli’s Trolley brought Santa and Mrs. Claus, who made a gleeful addition to the parade route, with a last minute jump into an antique firetruck, owned by Ellsworth’s Gary Saunders, a former firefighter. All money raised was to fight food insecurity.

Similarly, Timber Tina’s Great Maine Lumberjack Show performed on the waterfront and offered $5 axe-throw lessons to benefit Island Housing Trust.

FIREWORKS!

The town blocks off the bottom of Main Street and you see where the approximately 25,000 people Bar Harbor hosts each year gather.

To put that in context, Bar Harbor has approximately 5,000 year-round residents. Slink your way sideways through the crowds and people fill the beach, area around the Bar Harbor Inn, and the beginning of the Shore Path before thinning out.

The fireworks event has been consistently organized by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce with support and help from the Town of Bar Harbor, and other businesses and groups. This year a featured 3-D display if you were lucky enough to get a pair glasses.

This year the entire day was brought to Bar Harbor by the Chamber, the Bar Harbor Hospitality Group, First National Bank, MDI YMCA, Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club, Town of Bar Harbor, and nonprofit and businesses hosted events, such as Camp Beech Cliff, MDI YMCA, Oli’s Trolley, and the Bar Harbor Town Band.

The fireworks were sponsored by the Bar Harbor Regency, Bar Harbor Whale Watch Company, Harborside Hotel, Spa & Marina, Stewman's Lobster Pound, and the Town of Bar Harbor.

Many staff of the Bar Harbor police, fire, ambulance and dispatchers as well as the public works crews also work throughout the day, giving up their holiday to ensure that the community gets to celebrate together.

QUICK NOTE. All photos and videos Shaun Farrar and Carrie Jones/Bar Harbor Story. There are a lot more photos and videos on our Facebook page, which is here.

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