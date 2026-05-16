It's All the Briefs and Press Releases.
Each week we compile briefs and put them initially only on the website (Substack) and then send them all on Friday or sometimes Saturday if things are chaotic like they have been for us this week.
We do that so that:
You get press releases from agencies and organizations and officials, which is a common aspect of a local newspaper.
You don’t get 10 (or more) emails every day, which is sometimes what would happen if we separated it all out and sent each press release to you individually.
If you click through to a release that interests you, you can read it in its entirety.
You can always keep up with all the briefs throughout the week by clicking here.
You can see all the past news articles by clicking here.
THIS WEEK’S BRIEFS AND PRESS RELEASES:
LOCAL RELEASES
Precision DNA Editing Targets Root Cause of Severe Childhood Epilepsy in Preclinical Study
ADVANCE BOOKINGS ON NOVA SCOTIA-MAINE FERRY SERVICE UP 29% AS 2026 SEASON STARTS TODAY
Karin Tilberg Receives the 2026 Espy Land Heritage Award at the Maine Land Conservation Conference
LISA HORSCH CLARK HAS BEEN AWARDED THE CERTIFIED FUND RAISING EXECUTIVE (CFRE) DESIGNATION
ArtWaves Partners with Healthy Acadia on Free “Art for Health and Hope” Art-Making Sessions
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s Chairman of the Board and Senior Executive Team Recognize 11 Employees for Showcasing Extraordinary Leadership
The World is Ending in 8 Minutes: MDI High School Drama Announces Student-Directed Production
Percival P. Baxter Foundation Launches 2nd Annual Online Auction to Support Maine’s Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children
HANCOCK COUNTY PRESS RELEASES (And Sometimes Washington County, Too)
STATE OF MAINE PRESS RELEASES
MAINE CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION PRESS RELEASES
Maine Congressional Delegation to Begin Accepting Military Academy Nomination Applications May 15th.
Senator Collins Announces More Than $13.6 Million for Airport Improvements Across Maine
King Questions Africa Commander on How America’s Reduction in Soft Power is Feeding an Expansion of Terrorism
Senator Collins’ Statement on Passage of Legislation to Withhold Pay from Senators During Government Shutdowns
We also try to share some the local press releases on Facebook, Instagram, and BlueSky, but sometimes we get too busy and when we do? That’s the thing that we drop since we know we’ll share them here on Fridays or Saturdays (and at the end of an article during the week).