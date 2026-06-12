It's All the Briefs and Press Releases.
There's so much good community news (and helpful things) in here.
Each week we compile briefs and put them initially only on the website (Substack) and then send them all on Friday or sometimes Saturday if things are chaotic like they have been for us this week.
We do that so that:
You get press releases from agencies and organizations and officials, which is a common aspect of a local newspaper.
You don’t get 10 (or more) emails every day, which is sometimes what would happen if we separated it all out and sent each press release to you individually.
If you click through to a release that interests you, you can read it in its entirety.
You can always keep up with all the briefs throughout the week by clicking here.
You can see all the past news articles by clicking here.
THIS WEEK’S BRIEFS AND PRESS RELEASES:
LOCAL RELEASES
Art Reception, June 29th for Barbara & Frank Roberts: Paintings of Acadia & Drawings of Rockefeller Bridges and Buildings
Inspired by Trees: The Revolutionary Nature of Mount Desert Island Forests, a Mount Desert Island Historical Society Talk.
MDI Historical Society Hosts Author Brook Wilensky-Lanford for Reading and Signing at Hidden Barn Books
BAR HARBOR MUSIC FESTIVAL LAUNCHES 60TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON WITH WEEK OF FREE AND AFFORDABLE CONCERTS
Retired Coast Guard Vice Admiral to Complete 2,200-Mile Bike Ride for Coast Guard Families.
The Jackson Laboratory secures grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation to advance Parkinson’s disease research through the JAX-NYSCF Collaborative
HANCOCK COUNTY PRESS RELEASES (And Sometimes Washington County, Too)
STATE OF MAINE PRESS RELEASES
State of Maine Hosts Delegation from Finland in Support of Forest Bioeconomy Collaboration
MAINE CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION PRESS RELEASES
We’ve had a lot of these this week and this piece is also really quite long, so the releases from Maine’s Congressional delegation are all here (where they always are) on a dedicated POLITICS tab on our site.
We also try to share some the local press releases on Facebook, Instagram, and BlueSky, but sometimes we get too busy and when we do? That’s the thing that we drop since we know we’ll share them here on Fridays or Saturdays (and at the end of an article during the week).