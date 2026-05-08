It's All the Briefs and Press Releases.
Each week we compile briefs and put them initially only on the website (Substack) and then send them all on Friday or sometimes Saturday if things are chaotic like they have been for us this week.
We do that so that:
You get press releases from agencies and organizations and officials, which is a common aspect of a local newspaper.
You don’t get 10 (or more) emails every day, which is sometimes what would happen if we separated it all out and sent each press release to you individually.
If you click through to a release that interests you, you can read it in its entirety.
You can always keep up with all the briefs throughout the week by clicking here.
You can see all the past news articles by clicking here.
THIS WEEK’S BRIEFS AND PRESS RELEASES:
LOCAL RELEASES
For the People By the People: Bar Harbor Historical Society’s Free Annual Community Threads Event Set for May 15 Weekend
Abbe Museum Announces Full Panel Lineup and Performers for Dawnland Festival of Arts & Ideas
Healthy Acadia and Barn Arts offer a free theater workshop at the Southwest Harbor Public Library
Mount Desert Nursing Association Receives Generous Community Support for Medical Equipment Lending Library
Now More Than Ever: A History of MDI’s League of Women Voters and Its Work to Safeguard Democracy with Cara Ryan
HANCOCK COUNTY PRESS RELEASES (And Sometimes Washington County, Too)
STATE OF MAINE PRESS RELEASES
Maine Mature Drivers Project Offers Free Presentation on Driving Safety for Older Adults
Nearly $8 Million in Funding Available for Defense Shipbuilding and Advanced Manufacturing Training
MAINE CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION PRESS RELEASES
Sen. Collins Announces Release of $10 million Secured for Spruce Budworm Mitigation in Maine
‘Outrageous and Needlessly Cruel’: Pingree Statement on Kennedy Center Firing Union Members
Senators Collins, Durbin Lead Call Urging FDA to Strengthen Efforts to Reduce Youth Vaping
After Oversight Visit, Pingree, House Dems Call for Release of Their Constituents, Closure of Dilley Detention Facility
We also try to share some the local press releases on Facebook, Instagram, and BlueSky, but sometimes we get too busy and when we do? That’s the thing that we drop since we know we’ll share them here on Fridays or Saturdays (and at the end of an article during the week).