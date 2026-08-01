It's All the Briefs and Press Releases.
There's so much good community news (and helpful things) in here.
Each week we compile briefs and put them initially only on the website (Substack) and then send them all on Friday or sometimes Saturday if things are chaotic like they have been for us this week.
We do that so that:
You get press releases from agencies and organizations and officials, which is a common aspect of a local newspaper.
You don’t get 10 (or more) emails every day, which is sometimes what would happen if we separated it all out and sent each press release to you individually.
If you click through to a release that interests you, you can read it in its entirety.
You can always keep up with all the briefs throughout the week by clicking here.
You can see all the past news articles by clicking here.
THIS WEEK’S BRIEFS AND PRESS RELEASES:
LOCAL RELEASES
Universities, Law, and the Public Trust: Conversations at the Causeway with Yale Law Dean Cristina M. Rodríguez moderated by Jeannie Rhee.
On Golden Pond Oscar Winner Ernest Thompson Comes to Bar Harbor with his New Literary Thriller
Past events, previously published this week:
Cultivating YIMBY Culture: Balancing Concerns and Opportunities in the Housing Development Process
HANCOCK COUNTY PRESS RELEASES (And Sometimes Neighboring Counties, Too)
MAINE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION AWARDED $400,000 NATIONAL GRANT TO GROW CIVIC ENGAGEMENT FROM THE GROUND UP IN MAINE
STATE OF MAINE PRESS RELEASES
MaineDOT Releases Blue Hill Documentary Highlighting Cultural Heritage and Community History
MAINE CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION PRESS RELEASES, LOBBYING GROUPS, AND STATE POLITICAL GROUPS.
We’ve had a lot of these each week and this piece is also really quite long, so the releases from Maine’s Congressional delegation are all here (where they always are) on a dedicated POLITICS tab on our site. Releases that are from political entities (State Dems, State Republicans, lobbying groups) are also on that tab.
We also try to share some the local press releases on Facebook, Instagram, and BlueSky, but sometimes we get too busy and when we do? That’s the thing that we drop since we know we’ll share them here on Fridays or Saturdays (and at the end of an article during the week).