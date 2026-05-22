It's All the Briefs and Press Releases.
Each week we compile briefs and put them initially only on the website (Substack) and then send them all on Friday or sometimes Saturday if things are chaotic like they have been for us this week.
We do that so that:
You get press releases from agencies and organizations and officials, which is a common aspect of a local newspaper.
You don’t get 10 (or more) emails every day, which is sometimes what would happen if we separated it all out and sent each press release to you individually.
If you click through to a release that interests you, you can read it in its entirety.
You can always keep up with all the briefs throughout the week by clicking here.
You can see all the past news articles by clicking here.
THIS WEEK’S BRIEFS AND PRESS RELEASES:
LOCAL RELEASES
May 26–June 5 Minor Traffic Disruptions on West St./Kennebec St./Edgewood St./Athletic Field Parking
Backside Blast Weekend Returns June 26–28, Featuring Lobster Boat Races with Custom Skiff Grand Prize from Tenacious Boat Works
HANCOCK COUNTY PRESS RELEASES (And Sometimes Washington County, Too)
Percival P. Baxter Foundation Launches 2nd Annual Online Auction to Support Maine’s Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children
STATE OF MAINE PRESS RELEASES
MAINE CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION PRESS RELEASES
Senate Confirms Nominees to Serve as U.S. Attorney and U.S. Marshal for the District of Maine
King Calls Partisan Defense Budget “Abdication of the Congress’s Appropriations Responsibility”
Senators Collins, Welch Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Protect Seniors from High Cost of Post-Hospitalization Care
To Help Veterans Better Handle Inflation, King Cosponsors Bipartisan Bill to Provide Annual Cost-of-Living Increase
King, Colleagues Demand Answers on Special-Edition, Politicized U.S. Passport Featuring Trump’s Portrait
Seeking to Help More Americans Lower Their Energy Bills, Senators Collins, Reed Urge Administration to Release Weatherization Aid
King: Outsourcing Shipbuilding to Asia “Worst Idea Since the Red Sox Traded Babe Ruth”
We also try to share some the local press releases on Facebook, Instagram, and BlueSky, but sometimes we get too busy and when we do? That’s the thing that we drop since we know we’ll share them here on Fridays or Saturdays (and at the end of an article during the week).