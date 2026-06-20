It's All the Briefs and Press Releases.
There's so much good community news (and helpful things) in here.
Each week we compile briefs and put them initially only on the website (Substack) and then send them all on Friday or sometimes Saturday if things are chaotic like they have been for us this week.
We do that so that:
You get press releases from agencies and organizations and officials, which is a common aspect of a local newspaper.
You don’t get 10 (or more) emails every day, which is sometimes what would happen if we separated it all out and sent each press release to you individually.
If you click through to a release that interests you, you can read it in its entirety.
You can always keep up with all the briefs throughout the week by clicking here.
You can see all the past news articles by clicking here.
THIS WEEK’S BRIEFS AND PRESS RELEASES:
LOCAL RELEASES
Swan’s Island Author Jane Goodrich Brings the Story of Renowned 19th Century Spiritualist to Southwest Harbor
MDI Health Receives $80,000 Grant Funding from Maine Cancer Foundation for Screening Mammography Program
In New Video Series, King Spotlights Joshua Chamberlain’s Legacy as America’s 250th Birthday Approaches
BADFISH, LONGTIME SUBLIME TRIBUTE BAND, COMES TO A VENUE NEAR YOU WITH GROUNDBREAKING ORIGINAL MUSIC IN TOW
Call to Artists & Art Donors: A Celebration of Art Silent Auction 2026 Library Benefit
PBS Documentary Screening & Civics Discussion Announced in Advance of America’s Semiquincentennial
HANCOCK COUNTY PRESS RELEASES (And Sometimes Neighboring Counties, Too)
STATE OF MAINE PRESS RELEASES
Updated Roadmap highlights accomplishments combatting elder abuse since 2021 and priorities for the future as Maine recognizes World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
MAINE CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION PRESS RELEASES
We’ve had a lot of these this week and this piece is also really quite long, so the releases from Maine’s Congressional delegation are all here (where they always are) on a dedicated POLITICS tab on our site.
We also try to share some the local press releases on Facebook, Instagram, and BlueSky, but sometimes we get too busy and when we do? That’s the thing that we drop since we know we’ll share them here on Fridays or Saturdays (and at the end of an article during the week).