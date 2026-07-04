It's All the Briefs and Press Releases.
There's so much good community news (and helpful things) in here.
Each week we compile briefs and put them initially only on the website (Substack) and then send them all on Friday or sometimes Saturday if things are chaotic like they have been for us this week.
We do that so that:
You get press releases from agencies and organizations and officials, which is a common aspect of a local newspaper.
You don’t get 10 (or more) emails every day, which is sometimes what would happen if we separated it all out and sent each press release to you individually.
If you click through to a release that interests you, you can read it in its entirety.
You can always keep up with all the briefs throughout the week by clicking here.
You can see all the past news articles by clicking here.
FOURTH OF JULY NOTE
We’ll be posting about the Fourth of July throughout the day on Facebook and have a story out on Sunday.
A story about the lobster boat fire late Friday night in Bass Harbor will probably come out Sunday or later as we wait for the United States Coast Guard to confirm details. No one was injured. Tremont Volunteer Fire Department, select board members, and staff all helped with the fire.
THIS WEEK’S BRIEFS AND PRESS RELEASES:
LOCAL RELEASES
St. Saviour’s Downeast Summer Music Series presents Mount Desert Island based singer-songwriter Amy Love on Tuesday, July 14.
New Book Explores Mainers’ Love of Literature with Photographs of Their Favorite Reading Spots
THE 1932 CRITERION THEATRE IN PARTNERSHIPWITH HARPER HOUSE MUSIC FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES “NATALIE MERCHANT: FROM COMMUNITY TO CONCERT” TWO VERY SPECIAL EVENTS SET FOR SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11 AT CRITERION
Bar Harbor Historical Society’s Fourth Annual Hudson to Harbor Event Set for July 20-24.
HANCOCK COUNTY PRESS RELEASES (And Sometimes Neighboring Counties, Too)
STATE OF MAINE PRESS RELEASES
Import Restriction on Animals Entering the State of Maine Due to the Detection of New World Screwworm in the United States
Maine Marine Patrol to Focus on Boating Under the Influence and Boating Safety Ahead of 4th of July
Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and the Maine CDC Urge Awareness and Caution for Hazardous Heat and Storms
Heading out on Maine’s ATV trails this holiday weekend? Please ride safely, responsibly, and legally. Every rider has a role in keeping Maine’s trails open and protecting the sport for future generati
The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety Reminds Drivers to Plan for a Sober Ride this Fourth of July
MAINE CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION PRESS RELEASES, LOBBYING GROUPS, AND STATE POLITICAL GROUPS.
We’ve had a lot of these this week and this piece is also really quite long, so the releases from Maine’s Congressional delegation are all here (where they always are) on a dedicated POLITICS tab on our site. Releases that are from political entities (State Dems, State Republicans, lobbying groups) are also on that tab.
We also try to share some the local press releases on Facebook, Instagram, and BlueSky, but sometimes we get too busy and when we do? That’s the thing that we drop since we know we’ll share them here on Fridays or Saturdays (and at the end of an article during the week).