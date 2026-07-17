SFOA’s last day was Friday!

Each week we compile briefs and put them initially only on the website (Substack) and then send them all on Friday or sometimes Saturday if things are chaotic like they have been for us this week.

We do that so that:

You get press releases from agencies and organizations and officials, which is a common aspect of a local newspaper. You don’t get 10 (or more) emails every day, which is sometimes what would happen if we separated it all out and sent each press release to you individually.

If you click through to a release that interests you, you can read it in its entirety.

You can always keep up with all the briefs throughout the week by clicking here.

You can see all the past news articles by clicking here.

QUICK NOTE. WE MADE AN ERROR!

We had a glitch in our revision process on our last article about the MDI YMCA. We’ve fixed the two issues in sentence structure/typos and it’s all set now. So many apologies for that. We were trying to juggle a barking dog, a cranky Substack platform, Bar Harbor wifi issues in the summer, and a really scary medical call in Acadia National Park that made Carrie cry listening to. No excuses though and we apologize for the errors!

The corrected version of the story is here:

THIS WEEK’S BRIEFS AND PRESS RELEASES:

MDI YMCA annual gala and dinner event

LOCAL RELEASES

HANCOCK COUNTY PRESS RELEASES (And Sometimes Neighboring Counties, Too)

STATE OF MAINE PRESS RELEASES

MAINE CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION PRESS RELEASES, LOBBYING GROUPS, AND STATE POLITICAL GROUPS.

We’ve had a lot of these this week and this piece is also really quite long, so the releases from Maine’s Congressional delegation are all here (where they always are) on a dedicated POLITICS tab on our site. Releases that are from political entities (State Dems, State Republicans, lobbying groups) are also on that tab.

We also try to share some the local press releases on Facebook, Instagram, and BlueSky, but sometimes we get too busy and when we do? That’s the thing that we drop since we know we’ll share them here on Fridays or Saturdays (and at the end of an article during the week).

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