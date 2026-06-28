It's All the Briefs and Press Releases.
There's so much good community news (and helpful things) in here.
Each week we compile briefs and put them initially only on the website (Substack) and then send them all on Friday or sometimes Saturday if things are chaotic like they have been for us this week.
We do that so that:
You get press releases from agencies and organizations and officials, which is a common aspect of a local newspaper.
You don’t get 10 (or more) emails every day, which is sometimes what would happen if we separated it all out and sent each press release to you individually.
If you click through to a release that interests you, you can read it in its entirety.
You can always keep up with all the briefs throughout the week by clicking here.
You can see all the past news articles by clicking here.
THIS WEEK’S BRIEFS AND PRESS RELEASES:
LOCAL RELEASES
Traffic Interruption at Kebo Street/Cromwell Harbor Road Intersection on June 29, 2026
New York Times Bestselling Author Talks about Latest Political Thriller set in Maine
Paperbacks, Hardcovers, Movies, and Family Fun at the Library Book Sale & March with us in the Flamingo Parade
America First Crime Novel Award winner Jennifer K. Breedlove brings coastal Maine to life in Murder Will Out, a modern gothic mystery
Acadia Writers Workshop Launches Weekly Place-Based Writing Sessions at Hidden Barn Books in Bar Harbor
TWO OCEANVIEW CONCERTS AT LA ROCHELLE MANSION HIGHLIGHT HOLIDAY WEEKEND AT BAR HARBOR MUSIC FESTIVAL
The Community School Announces Alewife Artisans: A Pop-Up Shop to Support Student Scholarships!
Land & Garden Preserve Hosts Guided Field Walks, July 8, focusing on Loons and Wildflowers.
Baroque Orchestra of Maine (BOOM) Concert on Wednesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. at Bar Harbor Congregational Church
HANCOCK COUNTY PRESS RELEASES (And Sometimes Neighboring Counties, Too)
STATE OF MAINE PRESS RELEASES
Governor Mills Celebrates Groundbreaking for Youth Mental Health Treatment Facility in Saco
MAINE CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION PRESS RELEASES
We’ve had a lot of these this week and this piece is also really quite long, so the releases from Maine’s Congressional delegation are all here (where they always are) on a dedicated POLITICS tab on our site. Releases that are from political entities (State Dems, State Republicans, lobbying groups) are also on that tab.
We also try to share some the local press releases on Facebook, Instagram, and BlueSky, but sometimes we get too busy and when we do? That’s the thing that we drop since we know we’ll share them here on Fridays or Saturdays (and at the end of an article during the week).