It's All the Briefs and Press Releases.
Each week we compile briefs and put them initially only on the website (Substack) and then send them all on Friday or sometimes Saturday if things are chaotic like they have been for us this week.
We do that so that:
You get press releases from agencies and organizations and officials, which is a common aspect of a local newspaper.
You don’t get 10 (or more) emails every day, which is sometimes what would happen if we separated it all out and sent each press release to you individually.
If you click through to a release that interests you, you can read it in its entirety.
You can always keep up with all the briefs throughout the week by clicking here.
You can see all the past news articles by clicking here.
THIS WEEK’S BRIEFS AND PRESS RELEASES:
LOCAL RELEASES
Municipal Advisory Council to Host Community Meeting on Waterfront Access & Amenities
International Policy Experts Share New Perspective on Vietnam War Official at Public Reading
Summer Fun for Kids at the Library– from Summer Reading, Book Events, Exploring Acadia, Science Programs, a Magic Show, a Drive-in Movie, and an Summer’s End Concert
Bar Harbor and Maine-inspired a Horror Novel: A Conversation with Dylan Emerick-Brown
HANCOCK COUNTY PRESS RELEASES (And Sometimes Washington County, Too)
Honoring a Decade of Community-Driven Climate Solutions, Building a Foundation for the Next Ten Years of Action
STATE OF MAINE PRESS RELEASES
MAINE CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION PRESS RELEASES
Ranking Member Pingree Statement on Court Ordering Removal of Trump’s Name from Kennedy Center
Senators Collins, Shaheen Reintroduce Bipartisan Bill to Strengthen Early Detection of Type 1 Diabetes
Ranking Member Pingree Slams Republican Cuts to EPA, Arts, Parks, and More While Trump Prioritizes Gilded Vanity Projects in DC
Republican Giveaway to Corporate Polluters Raises Utility Bills and Energy Prices while Failing to Block Construction of Trump Arch
Senator Collins’ Statement on the Accelerated Delivery of Bath-Built Future USS Patrick Gallagher
Senators Collins, Reed Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Strengthen Job Corps, U.S. Shipbuilding Workforce Pipeline
We also try to share some the local press releases on Facebook, Instagram, and BlueSky, but sometimes we get too busy and when we do? That’s the thing that we drop since we know we’ll share them here on Fridays or Saturdays (and at the end of an article during the week).