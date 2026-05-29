Bar Harbor Town Councilor Randy Sprague and Town Manager James Smith shortly before Memorial Day service.

Each week we compile briefs and put them initially only on the website (Substack) and then send them all on Friday or sometimes Saturday if things are chaotic like they have been for us this week.

We do that so that:

You get press releases from agencies and organizations and officials, which is a common aspect of a local newspaper. You don’t get 10 (or more) emails every day, which is sometimes what would happen if we separated it all out and sent each press release to you individually.

If you click through to a release that interests you, you can read it in its entirety.

You can always keep up with all the briefs throughout the week by clicking here.

You can see all the past news articles by clicking here.

QUICK NOTE

During the uploading process that happens during copyedits, there was a glitch in our last article, which occurred in the revision of the procedure portion of the article. We noticed and fixed it at 2:30 this afternoon. The updated version is below.

THIS WEEK’S BRIEFS AND PRESS RELEASES:

Andrew Simon at the Mount Desert Bio Lab, May 29.

LOCAL RELEASES

HANCOCK COUNTY PRESS RELEASES (And Sometimes Washington County, Too)

None this week.

STATE OF MAINE PRESS RELEASES

MAINE CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION PRESS RELEASES

We also try to share some the local press releases on Facebook, Instagram, and BlueSky, but sometimes we get too busy and when we do? That’s the thing that we drop since we know we’ll share them here on Fridays or Saturdays (and at the end of an article during the week).

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