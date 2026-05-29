It's All the Briefs and Press Releases.
Each week we compile briefs and put them initially only on the website (Substack) and then send them all on Friday or sometimes Saturday if things are chaotic like they have been for us this week.
We do that so that:
You get press releases from agencies and organizations and officials, which is a common aspect of a local newspaper.
You don’t get 10 (or more) emails every day, which is sometimes what would happen if we separated it all out and sent each press release to you individually.
If you click through to a release that interests you, you can read it in its entirety.
You can always keep up with all the briefs throughout the week by clicking here.
You can see all the past news articles by clicking here.
QUICK NOTE
During the uploading process that happens during copyedits, there was a glitch in our last article, which occurred in the revision of the procedure portion of the article. We noticed and fixed it at 2:30 this afternoon. The updated version is below.
THIS WEEK’S BRIEFS AND PRESS RELEASES:
LOCAL RELEASES
Regional collaboration highlights innovative adaptation strategies among women on Maine’s working waterfront
NYT Journalist Andy Revkin and Sustainability Educator Lisa Mechaley Share New Paths to Climate Communication, from Classrooms to Media to Music
HANCOCK COUNTY PRESS RELEASES (And Sometimes Washington County, Too)
None this week.
STATE OF MAINE PRESS RELEASES
Maine DEP Announces Proposed Use of Aquatic Herbicide to Control Invasive Milfoil in Local Lakes
MAINE CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION PRESS RELEASES
King Highlights Maine Resident, Retired U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer in Memorial Day Episode of ‘Answering the Call’
Senators Collins, King Announce USS Lassen to Visit Eastport for Fourth of July Celebration
Over 9 Million Views and Counting: King Goes Viral for Promoting Money-Saving Falls Prevention Measures
We also try to share some the local press releases on Facebook, Instagram, and BlueSky, but sometimes we get too busy and when we do? That’s the thing that we drop since we know we’ll share them here on Fridays or Saturdays (and at the end of an article during the week).