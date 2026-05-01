It's All the Briefs and Press Releases.
Each week we compile briefs and put them initially only on the website (Substack) and then send them all on Friday or sometimes Saturday if things are chaotic like they have been for us this week.
We do that so that:
You get press releases from agencies and organizations and officials, which is a common aspect of a local newspaper.
You don’t get 10 (or more) emails every day, which is sometimes what would happen if we separated it all out and sent each press release to you individually.
If you click through to a release that interests you, you can read it in its entirety.
You can always keep up with all the briefs throughout the week by clicking here.
You can see all the past news articles by clicking here.
THIS WEEK’S BRIEFS AND PRESS RELEASES:
LOCAL RELEASES
Friends of Acadia’s Lisa Horsch Clark Receives 2026 Outstanding Development Professional Award
Volunteers Collect 514 Bags of Trash During Friends of Acadia’s 25th Earth Day Roadside Cleanup
HANCOCK COUNTY PRESS RELEASES (And Sometimes Washington County, Too)
Mariah Reading Announces New Landscape Painting Workshops — An Immersive Coastal Art Experience
Eco-Artist Mariah Reading Announces New Series of Hands-On Art Classes Inspired by the Maine Coast
STATE OF MAINE PRESS RELEASES
Governor Mills and Senate Majority Leader Teresa Pierce Celebrate Budget Provision Boosting Maine Teacher Pay
Wood Build Maine Conference highlights Maine’s forest bioeconomy and creative leadership in Climate-Smart Design and Timber Innovation
MAINE CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION PRESS RELEASES
Senator Collins’ Statement on Her Vote to End Hostilities in Iran Ahead of 60-Day Deadline
King, Moran Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Strengthen VA Workforce, Improve Outcomes for Veterans
Senator Collins Speaks at Opening of Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program Facility at Togus VA Medical Center
We also try to share some the local press releases on Facebook, Instagram, and BlueSky, but sometimes we get too busy and when we do? That’s the thing that we drop since we know we’ll share them here on Fridays or Saturdays (and at the end of an article during the week).