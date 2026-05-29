Welcome to my Weekly Update, the latest on what I’ve been working on for Mainers in the Second District.

My effort to save critical hospital funding for Ellsworth & Presque Isle

﻿I recently co-introduced bipartisan legislation, the Rural Community Hospital Demonstration Program Reauthorization Act, to extend critical Medicare matching funds for five more years, until 2031.

The program supports qualifying, small rural hospitals — including Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth and Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle — by paying increased reimbursements based on actual costs. This provides essential stability for hospitals and for constituents who would otherwise have to travel long distances for care.

If we do nothing, the program will expire at the end of this year, leaving these critical healthcare providers left in the lurch. In my effort to prevent that outcome, I’m proud to have the support of national and local organizations focused on rural health care, including Northern Light here in Maine.

﻿For more information, check out my website. I’ll also keep you updated here about my work to protect funding for these two rural hospitals.

Fighting against the Navy’s plans to send shipbuilding jobs overseas

Over the past month in the House Armed Services Committee, I’ve been in budget hearings with Pentagon officials and was shocked to learn part of their proposal for next year is to build American warships — or parts of them — on foreign soil with foreign labor.

﻿Offshoring American shipbuilding would undermine our national security and our shipbuilders at Bath Iron Works and elsewhere across the country. So, I’m introducing an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to stop it.

Their offshoring plan comes on top of the Pentagon’s request for just one DDG-51 destroyer next year — the style of warship built in Bath — down from the usual two or three. BIW’s parent company told my committee that this reduced demand signal could trigger layoffs as soon as next year.

Stop and think about that: In the same year Maine shipbuilders might get laid off, the Navy wants to replace them with workers overseas. I can’t see that as anything but a one-for-one trade off, and it would be a shame if Congress let it happen.

I pushed back against the plan in a HASC hearing with Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao. Click the video below or here to see our full exchange.

Gun Storage Check Week in Augusta, Lewiston & Bangor

I want to share some information about Gun Storage Check Week — a VA Maine Suicide Prevention Program effort to encourage gun owners and their families to check their firearm storage practices and do their part to prevent unwanted access.

This is important for all firearm owners, and can decrease the risk of suicide by putting up a barrier between someone in crisis and lethal means. The VA will have informational tables with firearm safety and suicide prevention resources, including free gun cable locks, at the following locations and dates:

Togus (Lobby of Building 200): Monday, June 1, and Thursday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Lewiston Community Based Outpatient Clinic: Monday, June 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bangor Community Based Outpatient Clinic: Monday, June 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.; and Thursday, June 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Portland Community Based Outpatient Clinic: Thursday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veterans also can ask at each event about their eligibility for a free gun lock box through the VA. I hope these resources will be helpful to you in doing your part for firearm safety.

I want to hear from you. My offices are available to hear you suggestions, comments, ideas, questions or concerns.

Bangor Office: 6 State Street, Suite 101, Bangor ME 04401. Phone: (207) 249-7400

Caribou Office: 7 Hatch Drive, Suite 230, Caribou ME 04736. Phone: (207) 492-6009

Lewiston Office: 179 Lisbon Street, Lewiston ME 04240. Phone: (207) 241-6767

Washington Office: 1107 Longworth HOB, Washington DC 20515. Phone: (202) 225-6306

It is my pleasure to serve you in Congress. Please continue to provide me with your crucial perspective and experiences.

If you were forwarded this email and would like to get my newsletter directly to your inbox, you can sign-up here.

Jared Golden

Member of Congress