

NORTHEAST HARBOR — On Wednesday, May 20 at 5:30 p.m. the Northeast Harbor Library will host the Sunday Sessions Sextet for a free performance of jazz, blues, groove and original takes on popular music.



Sunday Sessions returns to the Northeast Harbor Library following a capacity show with over 70 enthusiastic attendees in January of this year. They are a group of musicians dedicated to entertaining their audiences with creative improvised music and sharing the history of their musical lineage. Performing shows and offering clinics across the state of Maine, this powerhouse group features the talents of Matthew Lawson (trumpet), Shane Ellis (saxophone), Dan Granholm (trombone), Greg Snakard (piano), Will Miller (bass), and Beau Lisy (drums).



Advance registration is appreciated; reserve your seat at nehlibrary.org/events or by calling 207-276-3333.

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