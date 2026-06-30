BAR HARBOR – The Jesup Memorial Library invites the public to attend a Grand Opening of the library’s new expansion, the Thomas Lord Wing, on Sunday, July 19th, from 11am - 3pm. Come explore all of the features of the new library expansion, see familiar faces, and play games with prizes! Brief remarks will take place at 1pm.

The Jesup’s expansion is designed to serve more people, more needs, and more hours of the day while preserving your beloved spaces for reading, browsing, and catching up with friends.

Start your journey in the library’s new parking lot, accessible from School Street, and enjoy easy access to the new lower level. Attend an event in the Community Room, learn a new skill in the Makerspace, check out the newest show in the art Gallery, or attend a meeting in the 16-person Meeting Room. Take the Winnie - our new elevator - to the main and upper levels, or stroll right into the lower stacks of the 1911 building.

On the main level, get some work done at public computing (use our computers or BYO!), print out whatever you need - be it park passes or tax forms - and enjoy the view of the mountains. The youth room is designed for younger patrons, with a kids’ zone for those Grade 4 and under and a teen zone for those Grade 5 and above. You can see the joy and energy of the Kids’ Zone from the new Mount Desert Street courtyard and entrance.

If you need a quiet space to sit and read, work, or have a small meeting, check out the upper level Instruction Space! Witness the historic moment of transitioning the library’s special collection and archives into their beautiful new home. This is going to be a process as artifacts are moved into proper storage containers, and thousands of documents are recatalogued and shelved.

The upper level also includes ramp access to the mezzanine in the wood paneled Reading Room. The first time in the library’s 115-year history that patrons can access the whole collection without needing to walk stairs!

The library’s historic 1911 wing will continue to house its general collection, study tables, art displays, and so much more. With dedicated spaces for youth and teens, climate-controlled archives, and spaces for working and connecting, the Thomas Lord Wing will transform the library’s ability to serve all members of the community.

The library is open to the public from Tuesday through Saturday from 10am - 5pm and on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 am - 8 pm. Learn more about resources and upcoming events at www.jesuplibrary.org.

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