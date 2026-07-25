Join the Mt Desert Festival of Chamber Music at the Neighborhood House
Our concert goers enjoyed Mark, Serena, Misha, and Nina, with Todd, playing magically all evening last week. The Brentano Quartet wowed, and a special moment was the Trio in D minor, by Gabriel Faure, featuring Serena Canin, Nina Lee, and Todd Crow, pictured below. Our next concert will be Tuesday, July 28, the Mt Desert Festival of Chamber Musiccontinues its season at 7:30 PM at The Neighborhood House.
Todd Crow, piano, and his guests Stephanie Chase, violin, Dov Scheindlin, viola, Mark Shuman, cello, and Festival first timer, Nina Bernat, double bass will play:
Three Romances for viola and piano, Op. 22 Clara Schumann
Piano Quintet in C minor, Ralph Vaughan Williams, and
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667 (”Trout”) by Franz Schubert.
With NIna’s double bass joining the ensemble, a new range of musical choices is available to Todd, and all of us are excited about hearing them.
Join Us this Summer:
Venue: The Neighborhood House, NE Harbor
Tickets: Single tickets available online
Subscriptions: Passes available for all concerts
Upcoming concerts, don’t miss:
August 4, Parker Quartet
Haydn, Wiancko, Schubert
August 11, Escher Quartet
Mozart, Zemlinsky, Dvorak
August 18, Ariel Quartet and Moran Katz, clarinetist
Brahms