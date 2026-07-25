Todd, Serena Canin, and NIna Lee, July 21, 2026

Our concert goers enjoyed Mark, Serena, Misha, and Nina, with Todd, playing magically all evening last week. The Brentano Quartet wowed, and a special moment was the Trio in D minor, by Gabriel Faure, featuring Serena Canin, Nina Lee, and Todd Crow, pictured below. Our next concert will be Tuesday, July 28, the Mt Desert Festival of Chamber Musiccontinues its season at 7:30 PM at The Neighborhood House.

Todd Crow, piano, and his guests Stephanie Chase, violin, Dov Scheindlin, viola, Mark Shuman, cello, and Festival first timer, Nina Bernat, double bass will play:

Three Romances for viola and piano, Op. 22 Clara Schumann

Piano Quintet in C minor, Ralph Vaughan Williams, and

Piano Quintet in A major, D 667 (”Trout”) by Franz Schubert.

With NIna’s double bass joining the ensemble, a new range of musical choices is available to Todd, and all of us are excited about hearing them.

Join Us this Summer:

www.mtdesertfestival.org

tickets@mtdesertfestival.org

Upcoming concerts, don’t miss: