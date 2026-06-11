If protecting Maine’s woods and waters sounds like more than just a job, we invite you to learn what it takes to become a Maine Game Warden.

The Maine Warden Service is currently hiring dedicated individuals who are passionate about conserving Maine’s fish, wildlife, and natural resources while helping ensure safe outdoor recreation for everyone who enjoys them. Positions are available statewide, with the greatest hiring needs in Aroostook, northern Piscataquis, and northern Penobscot counties.

Whether you’re actively considering a career as a Game Warden or simply curious about the profession, our upcoming Career Information Sessions are a great opportunity to learn more. Meet current game wardens, hear firsthand about the job, explore qualifications and hiring requirements, and get your questions answered by those who live the career every day.

Gray

Friday, July 24 | 6–8pm

with Sergeant Kyle Hladik



Sidney

Wednesday, July 29 | 6–8pm

with Lieutenant Dan Menard

Bangor

Thursday, July 30 | 6–8pm

with Lieutenant Tom McKenney



Learn More + Register Online

Can’t Attend?

If you’re unable to make one of the scheduled sessions, our recruiters are happy to connect one-on-one to answer questions and discuss this unique career path.Click here to set up a time to meet with a recruiter or ask a question.

Learn more about becoming a Maine Game Warden at mainegamewarden.com/gethired

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Why Become a Maine Game Warden?

Working outdoors in Maine is a dream for many—but this career offers much more than a view.

A 25-year retirement system

State paid health insurance and dental benefits

Paid vacation and sick leave

Assigned equipment and vehicles, including 4x4 trucks, watercraft, snowmobiles, ATVs, and other specialized gear

Upward mobility with opportunities for specialty assignments, including K9, dive team, airboat operations, and more

Diverse and challenging work; no two days, seasons, or patrols are the same

The rewarding opportunity of protecting Maine’s natural resources and people who enjoy them

More information