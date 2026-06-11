Join us for a Maine Game Warden Career Info Session
If protecting Maine’s woods and waters sounds like more than just a job, we invite you to learn what it takes to become a Maine Game Warden.
The Maine Warden Service is currently hiring dedicated individuals who are passionate about conserving Maine’s fish, wildlife, and natural resources while helping ensure safe outdoor recreation for everyone who enjoys them. Positions are available statewide, with the greatest hiring needs in Aroostook, northern Piscataquis, and northern Penobscot counties.
Whether you’re actively considering a career as a Game Warden or simply curious about the profession, our upcoming Career Information Sessions are a great opportunity to learn more. Meet current game wardens, hear firsthand about the job, explore qualifications and hiring requirements, and get your questions answered by those who live the career every day.
Gray
Friday, July 24 | 6–8pm
with Sergeant Kyle Hladik
Sidney
Wednesday, July 29 | 6–8pm
with Lieutenant Dan Menard
Bangor
Thursday, July 30 | 6–8pm
with Lieutenant Tom McKenney
Can’t Attend?
If you’re unable to make one of the scheduled sessions, our recruiters are happy to connect one-on-one to answer questions and discuss this unique career path.Click here to set up a time to meet with a recruiter or ask a question.
Learn more about becoming a Maine Game Warden at mainegamewarden.com/gethired
Why Become a Maine Game Warden?
Working outdoors in Maine is a dream for many—but this career offers much more than a view.
A 25-year retirement system
State paid health insurance and dental benefits
Paid vacation and sick leave
Assigned equipment and vehicles, including 4x4 trucks, watercraft, snowmobiles, ATVs, and other specialized gear
Upward mobility with opportunities for specialty assignments, including K9, dive team, airboat operations, and more
Diverse and challenging work; no two days, seasons, or patrols are the same
The rewarding opportunity of protecting Maine’s natural resources and people who enjoy them