Join Us for Share the Harvest Farm Dinner!
Please join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating and expanding access to local, organic food
On Friday, July 17, 2026, guests will gather at College of the Atlantic Beech Hill Farm for an evening in support of food security on Mount Desert Island.
The evening begins with a reception featuring drinks and appetizers, followed by a three-course dinner by Havana restaurant. Wine pairings will be served with dinner. A James Beard semifinalist owned by a COA alumnus, Havana is known for its commitment to local sourcing and seasonality.
SHARE THE HARVEST FARM DINNER
Friday, July 17, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.
College of the Atlantic Beech Hill Farm
171 Beech Hill Rd, Mount Desert