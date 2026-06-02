Please join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating and expanding access to local, organic food

On Friday, July 17, 2026, guests will gather at College of the Atlantic Beech Hill Farm for an evening in support of food security on Mount Desert Island.

The evening begins with a reception featuring drinks and appetizers, followed by a three-course dinner by Havana restaurant. Wine pairings will be served with dinner. A James Beard semifinalist owned by a COA alumnus, Havana is known for its commitment to local sourcing and seasonality.

SHARE THE HARVEST FARM DINNER

Friday, July 17, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

College of the Atlantic Beech Hill Farm

171 Beech Hill Rd, Mount Desert

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