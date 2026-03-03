Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Bruce Peters's avatar
Bruce Peters
Mar 3

This bull crap has to come to an end. I as a taxpayer can’t afford the continuing property tax increases. Approximately 30% of my total income now goes to the town for property tax. Now Water bill has jumped 35%. When does this end? Why must I now worry about losing my families home because of greed. My home was built in 1894 and I thopef that in 2094 my heirs would still be here. Sad but now I doubt that my own children will be that lucky to live and enjoy Bar Harbor as I have as a native son of Bar Harbor.

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Jim Linnane's avatar
Jim Linnane
Mar 3

Sorry you have to spend your time on this stuff. In the long run the lawyers are the big winners.

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