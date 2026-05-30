June in Maine is hard to beat.

Across the state, our fisheries biologists are reporting cool water temperatures, strong insect hatches, active fish, and some of the best angling opportunities of the season. From tiny brook trout streams and remote ponds to big lakes full of salmon and bass, June is prime time to wet a line.

Brook trout are stealing the show this month, with streams and ponds fishing especially well statewide. Bass anglers are also finding fast action as fish finish up spawning activity, and salmon remain accessible in many of Maine’s larger lakes.

Don’t be afraid to explore. The small brook you pass every day, the pond down a logging road, or the lake you’ve never tried before might just become your new favorite fishing spot.

Timing can make all the difference in June. Early in the month, many waters fish best around active insect hatches—often mid-morning into afternoon. As water temperatures rise later in the month, the most productive windows often shift to dawn, dusk, and those lower-light evening hours.

A few reminders before you head out:

Pack bug spray and check often for ticks around grassy streambanks and riverside trails

If you catch a tagged fish, please report it. This helps biologists track fish movement and improve management

Keep an eye on regulations, and remember: on many Maine waters, harvest is allowed and encouraged. Keeping your catch is an important part of maintaining healthy fisheries

Let someone know your plan before heading to remote waters

The blackflies may be hungry—but the fish are too. Jump over to our website to read the full report and we’ll see you on the water.

Read the Full Report

Share

Leave a comment