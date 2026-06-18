MANSET—This Saturday, June 20, at 4 PM. Kathe Newman Walton, a member of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and Matthew Lawson, history teacher at Mt. Desert Island High School will present information about these veterans and where they are buried here in Southwest Harbor, Manset, and the outer islands. This is being held at the Manset Meetinghouse, home of the Southwest Harbor Historical Society 192 Seawall Rd. Southwest Harbor, ME This program is open to the public free of charge. Come one come all !

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