Annual Town Meeting and Voting, Spaghetti Supper

May 18 - Voting for municipal officers/officials and referendum questions from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the Town Office.

May 19 - Annual Town Meeting 6:00 PM at the Trenton Elementary School.

A spaghetti supper will be offered from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the school to raise funds for the Eighth Graders’ class trip and promotion ceremony.

All Trenton students in grades 6, 7 and 8 are encouraged to attend the Town Meeting to learn first-hand how our local government works. Those attending will be eligible to enter into a raffle to win a like-new Trex Roscoe mountain bike, size M.

Maine Primary Elections

June 9 - 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM at the Town Office

Absentee ballots and early voting are available at the Town Office through June 4 at 5:00 PM.

Trenton Elementary School Events

May 26 - Art Show at the Trenton School 4:30 - 5:30 PM

May 26 - Spring Music Concert at the Trenton School 5:30 - 6:30 PM

May 28 - Grade 1 & 2 Learning Celebration at the the Trenton Grange 4:30 - 5:30 PM

June 9 - 8th Grade Promotion at the Trenton School 5:30 PM

Pancake Breakfasts - Trenton Volunteer Fire Department

June 13

July 18

August 15

All breakfasts are 6:00 - 10:00 AM at the Town Office/Fire Department

Butterfly Garden

July 18 - Butterfly festival 3:00 - 5:00 PM

Sept. 19 - Invasive plants workshop 1:00 - 3:00 PM

Oct. 17 - Seed swap/Seed harvesting workshop 1:00 -3:00 PM

All events at the Town Office, 59 Oak Point Rd, behind the fire pond

Trenton Grange Events

May 12 - Open Jam/Mic weekly on Tuesdays, throughout the summer. Doors open at 5:00 PM, performances are 6:00 - 9:00 PM. All are welcome, both acoustic and eletrconic music full band setup provided.

May 28 - Learning Expo in collaboration with Trenton Elementary School 4:30 - 5:30 PM

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