KEEP CURRENT... with activities and events in and about Trenton
Town of Trenton's Publication
Annual Town Meeting and Voting, Spaghetti Supper
May 18 - Voting for municipal officers/officials and referendum questions from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the Town Office.
May 19 - Annual Town Meeting 6:00 PM at the Trenton Elementary School.
A spaghetti supper will be offered from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the school to raise funds for the Eighth Graders’ class trip and promotion ceremony.
All Trenton students in grades 6, 7 and 8 are encouraged to attend the Town Meeting to learn first-hand how our local government works. Those attending will be eligible to enter into a raffle to win a like-new Trex Roscoe mountain bike, size M.
Maine Primary Elections
June 9 - 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM at the Town Office
Absentee ballots and early voting are available at the Town Office through June 4 at 5:00 PM.
Trenton Elementary School Events
May 26 - Art Show at the Trenton School 4:30 - 5:30 PM
May 26 - Spring Music Concert at the Trenton School 5:30 - 6:30 PM
May 28 - Grade 1 & 2 Learning Celebration at the the Trenton Grange 4:30 - 5:30 PM
June 9 - 8th Grade Promotion at the Trenton School 5:30 PM
Pancake Breakfasts - Trenton Volunteer Fire Department
June 13
July 18
August 15
All breakfasts are 6:00 - 10:00 AM at the Town Office/Fire Department
Butterfly Garden
July 18 - Butterfly festival 3:00 - 5:00 PM
Sept. 19 - Invasive plants workshop 1:00 - 3:00 PM
Oct. 17 - Seed swap/Seed harvesting workshop 1:00 -3:00 PM
All events at the Town Office, 59 Oak Point Rd, behind the fire pond
Trenton Grange Events
May 12 - Open Jam/Mic weekly on Tuesdays, throughout the summer. Doors open at 5:00 PM, performances are 6:00 - 9:00 PM. All are welcome, both acoustic and eletrconic music full band setup provided.
May 28 - Learning Expo in collaboration with Trenton Elementary School 4:30 - 5:30 PM