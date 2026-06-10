Photo courtesy Chris Popper of WDEA June 7, 2026

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BAR HARBOR — Approximately 115 Mount Desert Island High School seniors received their diplomas, June 17, during the high school’s 58th commencement ceremonies.

The ceremony in the Bernard Parady Gymnasium celebrated the accomplishments of the students and staff of the high school and Hancock County Technical Center as those students headed to their post-high-school lives.

Principal Matt Haney, MDIRSS School Board Chair Susan Allen, Superintendent Mike Zboray, Dean of Curriculum Jill Cohen and Dean of Students Ian Braun passed out the diplomas.

The MDIHS Symphonic Band played at multiple moments in the ceremony, which lasted just over 90 minutes.

Photos all courtesy of Chris Popper/WDEA June 7, 2026

Photo Chris Popper June 7, 2026

Davis Domagala and Meadow Gilley spoke to fellow students about the future and the past, encouraging them to continue their paths forward.

“Four years ago, many of you and I walked into this building for the first time as freshmen,” Domagala said.

It was a little scary at first for many.

Domagala came to the high school straight from Ellsworth Middle School.

“We all went through a lot of the same challenges and experiences together, like the dread of starting high school, having to take the same college prep classes, or playing games on our computers while we weren’t supposed to. Little did I know how genuinely welcoming and open-armed you all would be. And for that, I’d like to thank all of you. It’s not easy to find the level of respect and support we have for one another in other places. But in reality, this school is made up of amazing individuals who come from many different places. I think that’s just what’s so unique about this small school community,” Domagala said.

Moving forward, stepping into the next experience—be it high school or the world beyond high school—requires bravery, confidence, and giving yourself a little grace as you build your character, Domagala’s message continued.

“We all made mistakes and learned new things that we chose to grow our character from,” Domagala said of the time at MDI High School. “As you all move forward, ultimately, it is up to you to decide what you want your character to be.”

Gilley focused on how lessons learned in high school—both in the classroom and outside of it—has taught the students to move forward no matter what.

“We can slow down, try again, and keep moving forward,” Gilley said. “It taught us how to stay on track and persevere. Most importantly, it taught us how to become independent and strong individuals.”

She continued, “Our class has spent many years together in the same community. We have watched each other grow into the people we are today. And now, for the first time, many of you are leaving the island. You are leaving the place you have always known as home— the place that has been your entire world. That’s both exciting and terrifying.”

The continuing, the character building, the taking of lessons learned to become who you’re meant to be is important.

“No matter how far you move from home or how close you stay, tonight you are officially leaving behind the lives we have always known. High school will soon become a memory,” she told her classmates, friends, and their families.

Student honors for multiple learning areas included: Sydney Oczkowski—science; Leaf Brehm—visual arts; Avery Kimball—media arts; Takoda Dionne—performing arts; Daynea Morle—family and consumer science; Kieu McMullin—world languages; Ruby Demuro—mathematics; Rykin Hamor—physical education and health; Geoffrey Beane—social studies; Ila Boatright—English and language arts; Stanislaus Mays—career and technical education.

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All photos used and many more are courtesy of Chris Popper of WDEA, who has generously allowed us to use them. You can see all of his photos here.

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