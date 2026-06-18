King Asserts Role on Armed Services Committee to Support Maine Economy and Strengthen National Security
Destroyer for Bath Iron Works, pay raise for servicemembers, White House oversight included in Armed Services Committee defense bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Angus King (I-ME), a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), worked with his committee colleagues over the past several months, culminating in last week’s full committee passage of the Fiscal Year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to secure strong investments in Maine’s economy and America’s defense posture. The legislation passed out of committee in a bipartisan 18-9 vote and represents the first step in the process to pass an authorization and fiscal year budget for the armed forces and national defense interests.
This legislation will support servicemembers with a 3.6 percent pay raise and boost the Maine economy through support for the hundreds of businesses and communities – like the former Loring Air Force Base – that serve the military’s technological and manufacturing needs. It also includes several provisions that Senator King backed including an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Bath Iron Works (BIW) can compete to build, King-led language to prevent the building of combatants ships overseas, oversight on the politicization of the armed services, healthcare support for veterans, and provisions to maintain the presence of troops stationed in Europe as a deterrence against further aggression by Russia.
“For over six decades, Congress has taken a bipartisan approach to ensure that America’s military and defense forces have the training and equipment to carry out their missions and protect our interests at home and abroad. This year, we are continuing that tradition in passing a defense bill out of Committee that will make our nation safer and stronger,” said Senator King. “As our global community faces some of its greatest challenges, the bill makes important investments – including in Maine people and businesses – that are critical to the safety and security of our country.
“There are many important provisions in this legislation – including support for troops and their families, investment in Maine research, and needed oversight of the Department of Defense,” continued Senator King. “All told, this year’s defense bill will make our country safer, strengthen our economy, and support the men and women who fight for our freedoms.”
The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027 includes King-backed provisions to:
INVEST IN MAINE SHIPBUILDING AND INSTALLATIONS.
The FY2027 NDAA increases the authorized DDG budget by $5.4 Billion, adding a second Arleigh Burke-class destroyer to the original budget request that BIW will be able to compete to build.
The legislation contains a King-led amendment that closes a decades-old loophole and ensures American destroyers and combatants are only built in American shipyards.
It also includes additional funding authorizations for the Navy to invest in improvements to the surface ship industrial base including Bath Iron Works
The bill also includes a King-led effort supporting the need for a new multi-year procurement contract beginning in fiscal year 2028 for up to 15 ships.
Additionally, the bill includes an effort led by Senator King that encourages the Navy to keep the DDG(X) Arleigh-Burke next-generation destroyer program on its current schedule and to ensure that the “Trump-class” battleship design and construction does not supplant DDG(X) development.
The legislation supports and authorizes military construction projects for Maine installations.
Lastly, the bill also includes a provision requiring the Pentagon expedite the review and approval process for infrastructure and energy projects on military installations on a clear and transparent timeline – allowing for bases to upgrade their facilities and utilities on a reliable schedule.
PROVIDE PAY RAISE AND ALLAY HOUSING CONCERNS FOR MILITARY SERVICE MEMBERS.
The FY2027 NDAA authorizes a 3.6 percent pay raise for all military members.
It also requires all privatized military housing project agreements to comply with environmental health and safety standards, and mandates current certifications for all mold assessors and remediators responsible for military housing.
SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE AND COUNTERING RUSSIA.
The FY27 NDAA extends the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative through 2030 and increases authorized funding to $750 million for fiscal year 2027.
It also directs the Secretary of Defense to provide intelligence support to Ukraine for military operations to defend or recover internationally recognized Ukrainian territory.
Addresses deterrence against Russia in support of U.S. forces stationed and deployed to Europe.
ADDRESSES POLITICIZATION OF MILITARY PERSONNEL DECISIONS.
The legislation requires timely congressional notification when an officer’s promotion is delayed, including the basis, expected duration, and status of any associated review or investigation, and requires advance written notice to the officer in all cases.
The FY2027 NDAA also prohibits retaliatory reviews of security clearances and retaliatory mental health examinations as personnel actions and clarifies that nondisclosure agreements cannot strip servicemembers of their right to make protected communications.