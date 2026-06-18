WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Angus King (I-ME), a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), worked with his committee colleagues over the past several months, culminating in last week’s full committee passage of the Fiscal Year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to secure strong investments in Maine’s economy and America’s defense posture. The legislation passed out of committee in a bipartisan 18-9 vote and represents the first step in the process to pass an authorization and fiscal year budget for the armed forces and national defense interests.

This legislation will support servicemembers with a 3.6 percent pay raise and boost the Maine economy through support for the hundreds of businesses and communities – like the former Loring Air Force Base – that serve the military’s technological and manufacturing needs. It also includes several provisions that Senator King backed including an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Bath Iron Works (BIW) can compete to build, King-led language to prevent the building of combatants ships overseas, oversight on the politicization of the armed services, healthcare support for veterans, and provisions to maintain the presence of troops stationed in Europe as a deterrence against further aggression by Russia.

“For over six decades, Congress has taken a bipartisan approach to ensure that America’s military and defense forces have the training and equipment to carry out their missions and protect our interests at home and abroad. This year, we are continuing that tradition in passing a defense bill out of Committee that will make our nation safer and stronger,” said Senator King. “As our global community faces some of its greatest challenges, the bill makes important investments – including in Maine people and businesses – that are critical to the safety and security of our country.

“There are many important provisions in this legislation – including support for troops and their families, investment in Maine research, and needed oversight of the Department of Defense,” continued Senator King. “All told, this year’s defense bill will make our country safer, strengthen our economy, and support the men and women who fight for our freedoms.”

The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027 includes King-backed provisions to: