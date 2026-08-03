WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Angus King (I-ME) is introducing bipartisan legislation to support physicians and preserve their ability to care for Medicare patients. The Provider Reimbursement Stability Act would modernize the Medicare’s Physician Fee Schedule (MFPS) – how much medical professionals are reimbursed for providing care – and preserve patient access to care by adjusting payments to cover more of the actual cost of delivering medical services.



As reported by the American Medical Association (AMA), the average Medicare reimbursement for physician services has declined roughly 33 percent since 2001 when adjusted for inflation. This reduction can be largely attributed to the Medicare budget neutrality threshold last updated in 1992, which has failed to keep pace with the rising cost of care. The Provider Reimbursement Stability Act reforms key structural elements of MPFS, supporting physicians and preserving their ability to care for Medicare patients.



“Accessible, reliable health care is essential for seniors across Maine, particularly in our rural communities where providers are already stretched thin,” said Senator King. “The Provider Reimbursement Stability Act would help ensure that Medicare providers are fairly reimbursed so they can continue delivering the full range of care that Maine seniors depend on for their healthcare needs. I’m proud to join my colleagues in supporting this commonsense bipartisan legislation to strengthen access to quality care for older Americans.”

King is joined on the legislation by U.S. Senators John Boozman (R-AR), Peter Welch (D-VT), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).

Senator King has long been an outspoken advocate for the provision of affordable, accessible healthcare for all Americans. In June of 2026, Senator King introduced the Primary and Behavioral Healthcare Access Act, requiring private insurance plans to cover three annual primary care visits and three annual outpatient mental health or outpatient substance use disorder treatment visits without charging a copayment, coinsurance, or deductible-related fee. In 2022, Senator King also voted for the Inflation Reduction Act, a historic package which included significant, commonsense changes to Medicare that caps out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors on Medicare at $2000 a year and allows Medicare to negotiate lower prices for many of the drugs it purchases.

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