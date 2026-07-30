NORTHEAST HARBOR—Maine Seacoast Mission has selected four Washington County students for the Davis Maine Scholarship’s Class of 2031. Through a partnership with Andrew Davis through the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund, the Davis Maine Scholarship ensures first-generation, college-bound students living in the Downeast region of Maine can complete a four-year undergraduate degree without financial burden.

Davis Maine Scholars receive consistent mentoring and support from Mission staff throughout their last year of high school and all four years of college as well as a full, four-year scholarship at one of three partner colleges: Clark University (MA), Wheaton College (MA), and University of New England (ME). These partner colleges were selected based on their commitment to supporting first-generation students, including those from rural communities.

Davis Maine Scholarship founder Andrew Davis says, “A new Scholar cohort is the most hopeful moment in the annual scholarship cycle. We’ve seen how financial and personal support together can transform a young person’s life and I’m excited to follow this impressive group through college and beyond.”

The Class of 2031 Davis Maine Scholars are:

Zoey Blomgren of Columbia Falls, ME

Narraguagus Jr/Sr High School

Child of Justin Blomgren

Justina Smith of Roque Bluffs, ME

Machias High School

Child of Tracy Smith

Mikah Smith of Calais, ME

Calais High School

Child of Jason and Mindy Smith

Christopher Watson of Eastport, ME

Shead High School

Child of Sharon Newman

Davis Maine Scholarship applicants are assessed on academic achievement, personal strengths, school and community engagement, and an application process that includes an essay, recommendations, and an interview. As high school seniors, selected Scholars participate in individual mentoring, cohort workshops, college visits, and guided preparation and transition to college.

Mission President John Zavodny shares, “Welcoming the sixth cohort of Davis Maine Scholarship students is a wonderful feeling for the Mission. This generous partnership with Andrew Davis through the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund raises the aspirations of Downeast youth and makes a life-changing difference in the lives of these college-bound students.”

The program draws students enrolled in Washington County high schools and Sumner Memorial High School in Hancock County. The Class of 2026 college Scholars graduated in spring and four are returning to the Downeast region for employment and to build community.

Rooted in a history of compassionate service and mutual trust, the Mission strengthens coastal and island communities by fostering education, good health, wellbeing, and a sense of belonging. For more information, please visit https://seacoastmission.org/

Share

Leave a comment