WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Angus King (I-ME), a senior member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee (ENR) and the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), spoke with territory officials on the increasing nature of cybersecurity attacks on national security installations in Guam. In a hearing of the ENR committee, King and Guam Governor “Lou” Aflague Leon Guerrero discussed how energy transmission lines that are of critical importance to both military installations and civilian infrastructure across the island have been subjected to increasing levels of cyberattacks.

Senator King began, “Do the extensive U.S. National security facilities on Guam depend on the local grid, or do they have their own energy sources?



“Our Guam power authority is the only provider of energy to the whole island, including military bases,” Governor Guerrero responded.



Senator King clarified, “So, the security of that grid, you mentioned cyber, but also just the vulnerability to some kind of attack, is a very important issue. Not only for the people Guam but for our national security.”



Governor Guerrero replied, “Absolutely. We have been working very closely with INDOPACOM [Indian-Pacific Command] and federal government to enhance the security for those grids and for our power transmission. One of the biggest resilient actions, I think, is putting the transmission lines underground. That’s very key to hardening, and efficient, effective transmission of energy. But we have, yes, we are very aware, Senator, about cybersecurity.”



“Are you under assault?” Senator King asked point blank. “I know that the People’s Republic of China realizes the strategic value of Guam. Are you experiencing cyber-attacks and sabotage, those kinds of things already?”



“Yes, we have had some cyberattacks just recently,” Governor Guerrero answered. “The federal government, the FBI, the CISA, and other various federal agencies are working very closely to monitor, investigate, and help us identify those attackers and, of course, try to get rid of them. But we have been, yes, we have had several, just recently, cyberattacks.”



Senator King agreed, “So that’s a problem not only for the people of Guam, but also for national security because of its strategic importance.”



Governor Guerrero confirmed, “Absolutely, yes. We have a very good relationship with the military in helping us to enforce and strengthen that.”

As a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and Senate Armed Services Committee, Senator King has been uniquely focused on the impacts of energy transmission to both civilian and military infrastructure. He recently spoke about the rising costs of electric bills in Maine and the path forward to address these rising costs via transmission upgrades and battery storage for renewable energy sources. Senator King has also introduced legislation banning energy exports to China and other foreign adversaries. This legislation wouldban the export of crude oil or liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea to support America’s national defense and help to keep energy costs lower for everyday Americans

As Co-Chair of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission (CSC), Senator King is also recognized as one of Congress’ leading experts on cybersecurity and as a strong advocate for a forward-thinking cyber strategy that emphasizes layered cyber deterrence. Since it officially launched in April 2019, dozens of CSC recommendations have been enacted into law, including the creation of a National Cyber Director.

To watch or download the exchange, click here.

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