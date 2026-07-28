WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Angus King is introducing legislation to help people in rural Maine communities maintain reliable access to mental health care. The Compacts, Access, and Responsible Expansion (CARE) for Mental Health Professionals Act would incentivize interstate medical health provider networks with federally funded grant opportunities. Interstate networks allow providers to practice across state lines while avoiding duplicative registration processes, thus reaching more rural communities with mental health resources.

Rural communities are disproportionately affected by the country’s mental health crisis. According to the National Institutes of Health, over 60% of rural Americans live in designated mental health provider shortage areas

“The expansion of telehealth has been a game changer, especially for rural Maine communities, older adults, and those who might otherwise forgo care due to their inability to pay for or drive to their appointments. Telehealth has improved access to mental health services, eased burdens on providers, and helped patients receive the care they need when they need it,” said Senator King. “The CARE for Mental Health Professionals Act adapts care with the times, and reduces unnecessary red tape that makes it harder for qualified providers to deliver telehealth services across state lines, ensuring more Maine people can access quality mental health care for years to come.”

“NAMI Maine remains committed to advancing policies that improve access to mental health care and strengthen the behavioral health workforce, said Jennifer Thompson, Executive Director of National Alliance on Mental Illness Maine. “We support bipartisan solutions, such as Sen. King’s CARE for Mental Health Professionals Act, that ensure individuals, families, and communities can find qualified professionals when and where they need them,”.

Senator King is a long-time advocate for the availability and accessibility of telemedicine. King co-sponsored the bipartisan CONNECT for Health Act and the Telehealth Modernization Act which make current telehealth flexibilities permanent and ensure Medicare beneficiaries can continue enjoying access to telemedicine. Senator King also introduced the CARE for Mental Health Professionals Act, and co-sponsored the TREAT Act, to address interstate medical professional licensing issues.

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