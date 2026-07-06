WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Angus King (I-ME), Co-Chair of the Senate Arctic Caucus, is urging the U.S. Coast Guard to select Maine as the homeport for one of its new Arctic Security Cutters. In a letter to U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Kevin Lunday, King highlighted Maine’s unique advantages as the Coast Guard evaluates homeports for the next generation of icebreakers.

Arctic Security Cutters will anchor a modernized icebreaker fleet built for the most demanding conditions, ensuring the United States is equipped to defend its interests and meet emerging challenges in the Arctic for decades to come. In his letter, Senator King makes the point that as sea ice continues to recede in the Arctic, Maine’s unique location and infrastructure is ideally suited to position the next generation sea vessels to leverage America’s leadership as an Arctic Nation.

“I write to urge that the State of Maine be selected as a homeport for the Service’s new Arctic Security Cutters,” Senator King began. “The decision to build out an 11-ship fleet is a generational investment in American presence in the high latitudes, and Maine offers the Coast Guard an ideal Atlantic homeport from which to project that presence.”

“Geography makes the case on its own. Maine is the closest point in the continental United States to the Arctic, giving an Atlantic-based cutter the shortest transit to its operating areas. The state’s deep-water harbors offer reliable year-round access—from Portland, with its established working waterfront and supporting infrastructure, to Eastport, the deepest natural seaport on the East Coast. Either provides the Coast Guard strong options, and I would of course defer to the Service on the specific siting that best fits operational needs,” Senator King continued.



“As the Coast Guard makes homeporting decisions for the cutters still to come, I urge you to make Maine a top choice. No other state offers this combination of Arctic proximity, deep-water access, shipbuilding and repair capacity, and Arctic expertise, and Maine is ready to deliver for the Service and its crews. I stand ready to assist however I can, and I thank you for your continued leadership of the Coast Guard,” Senator King concluded.

As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and Chairman of the Strategic Forces Subcommittee, Senator King has been a steadfast supporter of the Navy and Coast Guard. He recently secured key provisions in the FY 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to support the maritime forces and ensure that America’s military can continue providing best-in-class services and defense of the homeland. Earlier this year, Senator King and his U.S. Senate Arctic Caucus Co-Chair Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) traveled to Greenland to project America’s leadership and voice in the Arctic. During the visit, they met with the Prime Minister, members of the Greenland parliament, and toured the U.S. Pituffik Space Base inside the Arctic Circle.

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Dear Admiral Lunday:

As co-chair of the Senate Arctic Caucus and a longtime advocate for the Coast Guard, I write to urge that the State of Maine be selected as a homeport for the Service’s new Arctic Security Cutters. The decision to build out an 11-ship fleet is a generational investment in American presence in the high latitudes, and Maine offers the Coast Guard an ideal Atlantic homeport from which to project that presence.

Geography makes the case on its own. Maine is the closest point in the continental United States to the Arctic, giving an Atlantic-based cutter the shortest transit to its operating areas. The state’s deep-water harbors offer reliable year-round access—from Portland, with its established working waterfront and supporting infrastructure, to Eastport, the deepest natural seaport on the East Coast. Either provides the Coast Guard strong options, and I would of course defer to the Service on the specific siting that best fits operational needs.

Maine is a strong Coast Guard state, more than ready and capable to serve as a homeport. Sector Northern New England is headquartered in South Portland, and stations along Maine’s coast maintain close, longstanding ties to the communities they serve—a foundation of infrastructure, personnel, and local goodwill the Service can build on. Maine also brings an ecosystem built to sustain these vessels over their decades of service. The state’s deep shipbuilding heritage and skilled maritime workforce stand ready to support the construction, repair, and maintenance of complex platforms. That industrial base is complemented by genuine Arctic and maritime expertise: the University of Maine is a national leader in Arctic research, and Maine Maritime Academy offers deep expertise in maritime operations and a natural link to the Service’s Arctic mission. Together they reflect a statewide maritime culture the Coast Guard can draw on for partnership, training, and regional support.

As the Coast Guard makes homeporting decisions for the cutters still to come, I urge you to make Maine a top choice. No other state offers this combination of Arctic proximity, deep-water access, shipbuilding and repair capacity, and Arctic expertise, and Maine is ready to deliver for the Service and its crews. I stand ready to assist however I can, and I thank you for your continued leadership of the Coast Guard.

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