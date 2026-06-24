MOUNT DESERT ISLAND—The Land & Garden Preserve will host a duo of activities July 8. The first is a loon watching adventure. The second focuses on the wildflowers of Little Long Pond.

July 8

Loon Watching

A pair of common loons often nest at Little Long Pond. Learn more about the ecology of loons with Billy Helprin.

For more information and to register visit Activities | Land&GardenPreserve 9 - 11 a.m.

July 8

Wildflowers of Little Long Pond

Wander the fields and forest of our natural lands and discover the diversity of wildflowers. Practice identifying what we find and learn more about the natural history of the flora at Little Long Pond. 1-3 p.m.

For more information and to register visit Activities | Land&GardenPreserve

Share

Leave a comment