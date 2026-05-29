Spring wild turkey season in Maine is entering its final days. If you’ve been waiting for the right morning in the woods, now’s the time—there’s just one week left to bag a bird before the season closes.

Before you go chasing that last-minute bird, don’t forget the essentials: your license, your gear, and your patience (arguably the most important item in the turkey woods). A good setup and a bit of persistence can make all the difference when you’re trying to outsmart a bird that’s basically part detective, part escape artist.

Whether you’ve already filled your tag or you’re still hoping for one more chance to hear that unmistakable gobble echo through the morning woods, there’s still time. But don’t wait too long—this is your final call before the flock heads into summer.

Good luck out there, and may your calls be convincing, your setup be solid, and your gobbler come in just a little too confidently.

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