BAR HARBOR - Beatrix Farrand Society welcomes Jennifer Lund to present “What’s the Buzz on Bees?” at Garland Farm on Thursday, July 16, at 4:00 p.m.

Have you ever wondered ‘What types of bees are found in Maine?’, ‘Why are some bee species in decline?’, ‘What can we do to protect bee populations?’, or ‘Which plants encourage bees into our landscapes?’ Lund’s talk will focus on understanding basic bee biology, nesting requirements, and foraging behavior to answer these and many other common questions about bees.

Jennifer Lund is the State Apiarist with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry. She received her Master’s degree in Entomology from the University of Maine and has over 25 years of entomological experience. Aside from managing the honeybee inspection program and helping Maine beekeepers, Lund has several of her own hives she maintains on her farm in Argyle Township, Maine.

Pre-registration for this program is required, and reaching capacity is likely. To pre-register, visit www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org/programs. A Zoom option is also available.

The Beatrix Farrand Society is a nonprofit organization founded to foster the art and science of horticulture and landscape design, with emphasis on the life and work of Beatrix Farrand. Garland Farm, the last home and gardens of Beatrix Farrand, is open to the public every Thursday, 12:00 - 4:00 p.m., from June 18 until September 17.

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