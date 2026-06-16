The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by The Witham Family Hotels Charitable Fund.

TRENTON—School may be over, but Trenton’s students head into the summer having made an impact on each other and their community.

The sounds of laughter, conversation, and proud storytelling and its images filled The Trenton Grange recently as Grade 1 and Grade 2 students from Trenton Elementary School gathered with families, friends, and community members to celebrate a year of learning.

The end-of-year Learning Celebration, organized by second grade teacher Natalia Pajor and first grade teacher Kyley Foster, provided students with an opportunity to showcase their accomplishments while strengthening the connection between the school and the wider community.

“Throughout the year, we’ve hosted events for families to come in and celebrate alongside the students and staff,” said the teachers. “When we were discussing the end of the year, Mrs. Pajor suggested a big learning celebration that got the community involved.”

That’s exactly what they did.

The Grange, a local community hub, provided the perfect setting for the event, allowing students to share their work beyond the classroom walls.

The displays highlighted a wide range of projects completed throughout the school year.

Grade 2 students showcased their math learning through “I Can” statements accompanied by examples demonstrating their understanding. They also displayed finger-knitting projects, student-written informational books about composting, and data collected through the school’s composting initiative, including bar graphs and student analysis.

Visitors were also able to learn about the students’ maple syrup project, which involved collecting sap and conducting a syrup taste test. The project culminated in students baking maple cookies with school chef Chef Teresa. Guests could even take home recipe cards handwritten by the students.

First grade students shared writing samples from throughout the year, allowing visitors to see their academic growth.

Displays included 120 charts, acrostic poems based on students’ names, and collaborative 3D paper art projects inspired by the book The Most Magnificent Thing.

Another highlight came from the students’ partnership with the SPCA of Hancock County.

After learning about rescue animals, the first graders worked with Chef Teresa to bake dog “pupcakes,” combining literacy, community engagement, and hands-on learning.

The students embraced the opportunity to share their achievements.

“They were excited,” the teachers said. “Grade 1 and Grade 2 students work hard on math, reading, and writing skills. They are always eager to share their learning with others and are proud of the work they do.”

The excitement was evident from the moment the event was announced.

“’I want to invite my grandparents!’ exclaimed students when we shared the idea with them,” the teachers said.

That enthusiasm carried into the event itself as The Grange filled with smiling students, supportive families, and community members eager to celebrate alongside them.

The celebration was also the latest step in a growing partnership between the school and the Trenton community.

The connection began when Pajor invited local residents to visit classrooms as mystery readers. The initiative expanded through a “Flat Timberwolves” project inspired by the popular Flat Stanley books, in which student-created characters visited local businesses that answered questions about their work and shared their experiences with students.

The response from the community exceeded expectations.

“When we reached out asking for businesses and mystery readers, we had an overwhelming amount of support,” the teachers said. “Our goal was simply to create a relationship between the school and community — and Trentonians showed up.”

A community board at the event recognized the many mystery readers and local supporters who contributed throughout the year. Hosting the Learning Celebration at the Trenton Grange allowed the school to further strengthen those relationships while publicly showcasing student accomplishments.

“We really wanted to take this off campus and share with the larger community all the accomplishments of Trenton students,” the teachers explained. “We also wanted to keep working alongside the community and show our appreciation for supporting our students.”

While organizing the event required significant planning and coordination, the teachers said the students’ enthusiasm and perseverance made the effort worthwhile.

“This project, like any other, takes time and effort,” they said. “We showcased 24 students with multiple pieces of work. However, the energy and hard work came from the perseverance of the students to be able to get ready for the celebration.”

The teachers also expressed their gratitude to the community that helped make the event possible.

“We want to extend our sincerest gratitude to The Grange and its members for allowing this event to happen and bringing the community together in one space.”

Following the success of this year’s celebration, the teachers hope to continue building those community connections through future events.

“As teachers, we always know that the support of a village is the best practice,” they said.

If the smiles, laughter, and community spirit on display at The Grange are any indication, that village is thriving.

All photos courtesy of Natalia Pajor and Kyley Foster.

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