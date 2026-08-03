BAR HARBOR - Beatrix Farrand Society welcomes Steve Castorani to present “How North Creek’s Past Informs Its Path Forward” at Garland Farm on Thursday, August 13, at 4:00 p.m.

North Creek’s 38‐year journey has been shaped by early mentors, forgotten cultivars, and lessons learned from old catalogs. This talk reflects on how those experiences and an early shift toward native plants that provide ecosystem services continues to guide North Creek’s commitment to resilience, diversity, ecological function, and to “plants that stand the test of time.”

Castorani is the CEO, President and co-Founder of North Creek Nurseries, a progressive nursery business specializing in perennial, fern, vine, and ornamental grass plug production with an emphasis on Eastern regional native plants. In 2004, he co-created the American Beauties Native Plant® brand, which distributes plants to independent garden centers throughout the U.S. eastern, mid-western and select western states. He also co-owns an independent garden center—Gateway Garden Center in Hockessin, Delaware— with his wife Peg.

Pre-registration for this program is required, and reaching capacity is likely. To pre-register, visit www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org/programs. A Zoom option is also available.

The Beatrix Farrand Society is a nonprofit organization founded to foster the art and science of horticulture and landscape design, with emphasis on the life and work of Beatrix Farrand. Garland Farm, the last home and gardens of Beatrix Farrand, is open to the public every Thursday, 12:00 - 4:00 p.m., from June 18 until September 17.

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