Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Mike Dorfman's avatar
Mike Dorfman
May 18

I just discovered there’s a northbound/southbound vehicle counter that provides public data for MDI bridge traffic. It would be really interesting to correlate this data with these numbers!

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Tom Goettel's avatar
Tom Goettel
May 18

Should be "fewer" not less.

Basic Rule

Fewer is used with countable nouns, which are items you can enumerate individually. For example: "fewer books," "fewer cars," "fewer mistakes".

Less is used with uncountable nouns, which are measured as a whole or mass rather than counted individually. For example: "less water," "less patience," "less noise".

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