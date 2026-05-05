The Clock is Ticking: Apply Today!

Applications for the 2026 moose permit lottery are only accepted through May 18, 2026. Don’t miss your shot at this challenging and rewarding adventure. Submit your online application today. During the application process, you can indicate your preferences for the following:

Which Wildlife Management Districts (WMDs) you’re willing to hunt in

Whether you’d accept a permit in a different WMD if your top choices are already filled

Your preferred hunting season - September Bull, October Bull, or October Antlerless

Indicate if you’re willing to accept an antlerless permit

Name a sub-permittee and alternate

Applications are accepted online only until May 18, 2026 at 11:59 pm. Apply today!

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