MAINE—All good wildlife management starts with science, and all good science starts with data. That’s where you come in.

Maine’s Wild Turkey August Production Survey invites community scientists to play a direct role in monitoring our state’s wild turkey population. Whether you enjoy watching wildlife from your window, spend time hiking, hunting, or exploring the outdoors, or just need an excuse to get outside, you can help.

Each summer, Maine’s wild turkey hens are busy raising the next generation of birds. By reporting your sightings and observations, you’ll help our biologists monitor annual reproduction rates, track population trends, and make informed management decisions that support healthy, sustainable turkey populations for generations to come. The information collected helps ensure there are abundant opportunities for both wildlife watchers and hunters to enjoy Maine’s wild turkeys.

It’s easy to participate! Whenever you see wild turkeys anywhere in Maine during August, simply report:

Date and location of your observation

Number of adult females (hens)

Number of adult males (gobblers)

Number of poults (young turkeys)

Estimated poult size relative to the adult hens

Every observation counts, even if you don’t see poults. Together, these reports provide a clearer picture of turkey productivity across the state and are an important part of Maine’s wildlife management.

Ready to help? Report your turkey sightings online using the Wild Turkey August Production Survey.

Submit an Observation

Share

Leave a comment