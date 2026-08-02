Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Roslyn Reid's avatar
Roslyn Reid
3h

BTW--if even YOU are getting death threats, maybe we should just start hanging them up on our office walls like trophies. "Hello, may I help you? Oh, another death threat? Please fill out our online form and submit it. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

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1 reply by Carrie Jones
Larry's avatar
Larry
3h

How timely you ask readership our thoughts on Bar Harbor Story’s Letter to the Editor policy considering two regular contributors are offering their thoughts as well.

Thanks for indulging us, it means a lot having a community relationship with your clearly meaningful publication in this day and age of new media.

It’s probably best you and Shaun decide what works for you as publishers. An old saying, opinions are common and not always right or helpful seems applicable here.

It is also increasingly clear the two are unhappy with their circumstances and apparently ours in Bar Harbor, continuously sharing their views on how we should think and be and seemingly tone deaf to the variety of opinions and customs our community has to offer. Bar Harbor Story continually gives them plenty of platform space as it is and it wouldn’t surprise me in the least they believe it isn’t enough.

Please keep up the good work you are creating, it is fast becoming the cutting edge of a new media horizon we are all embarking on!

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