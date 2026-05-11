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Rolling In Government ﻿Pork Barrels

Sen. Susan Collins oft expressed but empty "concern" has become a standing joke. Politically correct lip-service for life and death issues, when we need corrective and effective government action. However, there is one thing at which Collins excels - rolling in government pork barrels. This needs a closer look.



No doubt, each year Collins has been adept in bringing earmarked millions to Maine. But in fact, each year Mainers get billions of dollars more in government funding than we pay in taxes - because of our progressive tax system, and Maine's economy and demographics. Because Mainers earn less, we pay in less and get more back. Because we have the oldest population, more of us qualify for government programs such as Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. The majority of federal money coming to Maine goes to Health and Human Services, Transportation, Education, Labor, and Administrative and Financial Services. We benefit from the tax system Republicans are bent on skewing to the wealthy. We depend on essential programs which Republicans in Congress are slashing and are aiding the Trump administration to shut down while Republican confirmed jurists overturn our rights to constitutional remedies in the courts and at the ballot box.

Because of the dire impact of Republican policies here at home and the devastations Pres. Trump is bringing home from his political, economic, and military adventurism abroad, we are all facing worse uncertainty about our personal security. Sen. Collins' highly publicized earmark contributions do not protect us from the high cost we pay for her contribution to the Republican Senate majority, which abuses its privileges while abdicating its constitutional responsibilities to provide checks and balances on executive and judicial power. Susan Collins is trying to run on a small part of her record. She can't run away from the rest—which documents Collins' move away from bipartisan moderation to advancing Republican excess.



Annlinn Kruger

Bar Harbor

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