Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Take responsibility's avatar
Take responsibility
May 11

Obamacare and the Covid era Medicaid expansion are a large part of the country's financial duress. Minimum wage only works when the worker creates more economic value than what he is paid. $25 and more minimum wage only eliminates first job opportunities for high school and college students. It was never meant to be used as a way to make a "living" wage. The individual is responsible to improve themselves to climb the economic ladder. Unfortunately, the Democratic party cannot win on policy, so they create assassins by calling people "evil" , "Nazi", "threat to democracy" etc. This only justifies political violence to the misguided people that hear it over and over again. Enough already! Come up with ideas that work!

Reply
Share
Daniel Poulin's avatar
Daniel Poulin
May 11

Capitalism has served us well for 250 years. Socialism, communism and Marxism have failed over and again worldwide. The problem is, Collins isn’t conservative enough. But it’s the best Mainers can do. The Democrat Party hates America. Read Mark Levin’s book on that, enlightening.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carrie Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture