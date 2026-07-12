Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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lin•
2h

These letters are so interesting. As a set. Each, in its own way calls on us to be our better selves. The first two with their fine examples - Shenna Bellows and Barcelona - of how to well serve and best preserve community.

And the last exposing the ugly underbelly of Bar Harbor. It would be comforting to believe those stickers are only the work of some viciously addled individual, but the facts say otherwise. There are those in positions of authority, of public standing, and with vested interests who smugly boast on their "island values" but in fact act in ways which violate the most basic tenets of decency, fair play, and even the protections of the law. They may be the minority but they wield undue influence - from their dark corners of social media to executive sessions of the town council. And they not only pollute community spirit but pervert town institutions.

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