Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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lin•'s avatar
lin•
May 17Edited

ThankYou for your fine letter in support of an excellent candidate. And for alerting us to Dr. Shah's outreach to local voters.

Maine is fortunate to have so many fine Democratic candidates stepping up this year. And to have Ranked Choice Voting in the gubernatorial Primary.

Voting is a strategic joint exercise in taking power.

Vote Blue No Matter Who!

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Take responsibility's avatar
Take responsibility
May 18

The last commenters final statement is all you need to know. Another red-boxing candidate (along with Pingree) that is a hypocrite and has a very spotty record prior to his coming to Maine.

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