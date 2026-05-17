LETTERS TO THE EDITOR POLICY

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COME LISTEN TO DR. NIRAV SHAH

Dr. Nirav Shah is an outstanding Democratic candidate for governor of Maine. I am a strong supporter. I admire his character and thoughtful approach to complex problems. Dr. Shah has built his career on public service and problem-solving. He is also well-known: he led us through the Covid public health crisis, advocating for practical, people-first solutions.

Mark your calendars. He will be having two town hall meetings on Sunday, May 31: one at noon at the Mount Desert Island YMCA, 21 Park St. in Bar Harbor, and a second town hall meeting at 7 p.m., at the Fogtown Brewing Company, 25 Pine St., in Ellsworth.

These town hall meetings aren’t just another campaign stop; they are a chance for an honest conversation about where Maine is headed and how we get there together. Come get clarity on the issues and hear directly from the candidate. I know you will be impressed and energized.

Face-to-face, community-driven, with the focus on real issues, are moments where meaningful change begins. Come with questions, concerns, or simply curiosity, your voice belongs in the conversation. He loves tough questions.

I look forward to seeing you on May 31.

Thank you.

Cheers from Salsbury Cove,

Judith Burger-Gossart

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