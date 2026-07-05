Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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lin•'s avatar
lin•
4h

ThankYou Carrie and both authors.

Yes. We need moments of grace to appreciate how fortunate we are to have all Acadia as respite and renewal. And to enjoy the appreciation of visitors.

And yes, to preserve not only the natural beauties of Acadia and its environmental well being, but also to preserve and accurately present its history and ecology - we must be tireless in our efforts to regain a Democratic majority in government.

A Democratic US Senate majority depends on we Maine voters. Voting is a joint exercise in taking power. There is no virtue in purity tests which give Susan Collins another term, Republicans the Senate majority, and Pres. Trump another two years of unmitigated assaults on our most vulnerable neighbors, fragile planet, and endangered government institutions which until now have preserved our democratic republic for 250 years.

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Tina Stein's avatar
Tina Stein
1h

Thank you Lin for your thoughtful comment (I will ignore the not so thoughtful one). And thank you for your letter Jennifer which I wholeheartedly agree with.

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