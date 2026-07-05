LETTERS TO THE EDITOR POLICY

We always welcome letter submissions to The Bar Harbor Story.

For details on our policy, please visit our about page and scroll down or just visit here.

As with all newspapers, the beliefs, opinions, and viewpoints expressed by the writers of letters to the editor and included here do not necessarily reflect the beliefs, opinions, and viewpoints or official policies of The Bar Harbor Story.

Similarly, we do not fact check those beliefs, opinions, or viewpoints that are espoused in letters to the editor.

We do not have an exclusive submission policy. That just means if your letter is published here, it is fine by us if it’s also published in other places and vice versa. We will print letters related to local elections that involve candidate discussion only up to one week prior to that election.

We will only print one letter per writer a month.

All the past letters to the editor can be found on the Substack site here.

Bar Harbor and the World Cup

For the first time in 32 years, the United States was selected to host the Wolrd Cup tournament, and the results have been remarkable.

What has inspired me most is the affection visiting fans have shown for our country. Their discovery of—and immediate enthusiasm for—American staples like Waffle House, Texas Roadhouse, and Buc-ee's has been entertaining to watch. These conveniences we often take for granted are being marveled at by those from abroad.

As citizens, we frequently hear critiques of our country or suggestions that we should model ourselves after other nations. While we should always strive for growth and improvement, we should also take a moment to appreciate the admiration our country is currently receiving. Interviewees have said (on multiple occasions) that they heard how bad America is from the news, but their experience in person has been the exact opposite. Following Germany's recent knockout loss, a fan in tears was interviewed—crying not because his team lost, but because he was enjoying his first time in the U.S. so much that he didn't want to leave.

This lesson carries over directly to Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island. We live in a place people travel from across the globe to visit, yet we often take this special place for granted. In local discourse, we frequently see lines drawn and sides taken, with some media outlets claiming everything here is terrible.

Yet, our visitors remain overwhelmed by how special this place is. Beyond the natural beauty of the area, they value the hospitality and the unique spirit of our community.

Bar Harbor, Acadia National Park, MDI are all extraordinary places. Let’s learn a lesson from this World Cup: While we must continue to work toward a better future as a community, let's acknowledge, embrace, and show gratitude for the the love our visitors have for this place we call home.



Bo Jennings

Year-round Bar Harbor resident

“One Big Beautiful Bill” Anniversary.

July 4th marks the one year anniversary of the federal “One Big Beautiful Bill.” Although the bill was marketed as a way to do great things for the American people, economist Paul Krugman describes the legislation as “Reverse Robin-Hoodism” which has transferred wealth from average citizens to large corporations and the top 1% of earners via massive tax cuts.

Coinciding with the bill’s anniversary, President Trump reported an increase in his personal wealth of $2 billion in 2025, an increase for a sitting president that is unprecedented in American history.

In Maine, the One Big Beautiful Bill has had a number of unfortunate impacts. Maine is set to lose $3 billion in federal Medicaid funding over the next decade, causing people to lose health insurance and also putting rural hospitals at risk. In addition, the bill allowed certain Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies to expire, increasing health insurance rates for almost 60,000 Mainers.

As Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Susan Collins voted to advance the bill to a full Senate vote, which paved the way to its passage.

In contrast, Graham Platner sees the current political system isn’t working for Maine people and has pledged to reduce the influence of billionaires and corporations on Congress. He knows that instead of cuts to Medicaid and health insurance subsidies, Maine needs leaders who will fight to make healthcare affordable for all of us.



Sincerely,

Jennifer Niese

Kennebunk, ME

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